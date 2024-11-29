Preview: Tigers, Sooners Meet for First Time in Tiger Stadium

LSU will host Oklahoma in Tiger Stadium for the first time ever on Saturday Night for the regular season finale.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN and the LSU Sports Radio Network. Tom Hart (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (analyst) and Cole Cubelic (sideline reporter) will be on the call.

The Tigers are coming off a 24-17 victory over Vanderbilt, where quarterback Garrett Nussmeier passed for 332 yards and a touchdown. Head Coach Brian Kelly categorized it as “his best game of the year” when addressing the media on Monday. Sixth year senior running back Josh Williams made his presence felt in the passing game and the running game with a career-high 61 yards receiving to go along with 90 yards rushing.

“Certainly was happy for our players and their resolve,” said Kelly. “Their mindset was probably what I was most proud of. How they thought about the week, the game, and they played very well.”

Defensively, sophomore linebacker Whit Weeks led the unit in tackles with seven, along with two quarterback hurries. Freshman Davhon Keys tallied five tackles and a QB hurry while Bradyn Swinson posted four tackles, a sack, and three QB hurries against the Commodores. It was complementary football in all phases.

Saturday’s contest with the Sooners will mark their first visit to Tiger Stadium and it will be just the fourth all-time meeting between two of college football’s winningest programs. LSU is 2-1 against OU, beating the Sooners 21-14 in the BCS National Championship Game in New Orleans and 63-28 in the 2019 CFP Semifinals. The Sooners are coming off a convincing 24-3 win over No. 7 Alabama in Norman.

“This will be a great way to finish off the regular season, with a team that’s coming in off of a great win and with both teams looking to finish the season strong,” Kelly said.

LSU will also honor its senior class with a pregame ceremony, featuring 21 seniors on the roster that will be suiting up for the final time in Death Valley.

Oklahoma is led by quarterback Jackson Arnold, who has tallied 1,311 yards passing and 12 touchdowns this season. He’s also recorded 369 yards rushing, which ranks second on the team, with three rushing scores. Jovantae Barnes leads the team with 577 yards and five touchdowns with his legs. Tight end Bauer Sharp is the leading receiver with 320 yards and two touchdown receptions, while J.J. Hester and Deion Burks are second and third with 265 and 245 yards, respectively.

On defense, linebacker Danny Stutsman leads the group with 100 tackles, four PBUs and a sack for Oklahoma. Cornerback Robert Spears-Jennings is second with 58, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Linebacker Kip Lewis is third on the team with 50 tackles.

“It’s a team that presents a number of different challenges,” Kelly said. “They ran the ball extremely well this past weekend. Jackson Arnold is an outstanding quarterback who can throw it, but rushed for 131 yards on 25 carries (against Alabama). That will be a challenge for us.”

Saturday night will put a bow on Tiger Stadium’s 100th football season. Dating back to November of 2021, LSU has won 16 of its last 17 night games in Tiger Stadium. The only loss during that span came to Alabama on Nov. 9 of this year. LSU is 14-1 under Brian Kelly in night games in Tiger Stadium.