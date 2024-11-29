Postgame Quotes
LSU vs. Northwestern State Men’s Basketball
November 29, 2024
Post-Game Quotes
LSU Head Coach Matt McMahon
Opening Statement…
“Hope everybody had a happy Thanksgiving. Great credit to (Northwestern State Head) Coach (Rick) Cabrera and Northwestern State in the first half. I thought they had a really good plan. Their mixing of defenses; even in possessions they change coverages and that really bothered us and had us on our heels. I thought our defense was good enough in the first half minus some second shot opportunities. But was really pleased with our guys coming out of the break. Really turned up the pressure defensively and enabled us to get out in transition and make some big time plays there. I thought much better job attacking the zone, the matchup and then when they would switch to man in the middle of the possession. Thought the ball moved a lot better in the second half and we’re thankful to get the win. Got a great opportunity coming up on Tuesday against a really good Florida State team here in the PMAC. I want to have a great atmosphere at 8 o’clock on Tuesday night.”
On how Cam Carter started off slow and his flow in the offense…
“I’ll have to look at the film and see. But I think, it’s not just Cam (Carter). I think just the whole deal. You have to come out locked in and ready to go. I didn’t think we were very aggressive coming out as a whole on the offensive side of the ball. So, we didn’t create a lot of advantages in the first half. I think we forced 12 turnovers in the first half and had zero transition points. That’s crazy. So, I thought as you saw there at the start of the second half, we turned them over and now we sprinted the floor, got out in transition, got out on an open three, got a couple easy baskets there and were able to get more into the flow in the second half.
LSU Guard Jordan Sears
On confidence from three…
“The work I put in every day shows. The confidence is always going to be there. Even when I miss, everything feels good leaving my hand. That confidence comes from working out every day.”
On second-half adjustments…
“We played to their pace instead of playing to our own. That really showed. In the second half, we played to our own pace, sped them up, and you can see the result of what happens when we do our thing.”
LSU Forward Corey Chest
On his rebounding…
“I’m trying to lead the team in rebounds on the defensive end and the offensive end. We do a defensive and rebounding drill at practice every day at a high level, and it has shown.”
On impact after red-shirt season…
“I redshirted last year. Taking that time off, I was in the gym constantly, day in, day out. I was trying to get better and get ready to compete in the SEC.”
Northwestern State Head Coach Rick Cabrera
On their overall thoughts on the game…
“I’m proud and disappointed at the same time. I don’t know if those two words can correlate but I’m going to make them correlate tonight. I’m proud that in the first half we competed. We came in with a lead. I’m disappointed because that wasn’t the team that I know of. It reflects on me. I have got to do a better job of making them prepared and not be satisfied going into the second half.”
On how this shapes preparing for the next opponent…
“Well next opponent is a conference game. Alright, so we got to lock in and kind of flush this. We’ll watch film, learn from it. I tell my guys we always flush losses. We don’t talk about them too much after we watch film and then we got to focus on Incarnate Word with our first conference game. We’ve got to focus on them come Thursday.”