BATON ROUGE – The script seemed very familiar to the fans of LSU Basketball.

For the third-straight home game, the Tigers trailed after 20 minutes, this time 26-25 to Northwestern State. But in the end, the Tigers shot over 50 percent from the field in the second half and dominated the final 20 minutes to score a 77-53 win over the Demons on Friday evening at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The 24-point victory margin marked the third-largest margin of victory in a game that LSU trailed at halftime since the 1964-65 season. The biggest was the 36-point victory margin over Nicholls in the 2001-02 season after the Tigers trailed Nicholls, 25-22, before winning 71-35.

LSU (6-1) scored the first five points of the second half after an opening miss by the Demons. Cam Carter took a pass from Corey Chest and hit a three-pointer to give LSU the lead for good at 28-26. Northwestern State turned the ball over and Chest and Carter reversed roles with Chest taking a Carter pass for a 30-26 advantage.

The Demons had a last swing with a three-pointer that cut the game to 30-29 before the Tigers went on a 17-point run over some six minutes of play that ballooned the Tigers lead to 47-29 with 12:49 in the game. The Tigers were never threatened the rest of the way, leading by as much as 29 with 4:55 to go in the contest.

LSU was unable to get the offense going in the first half of play as the Demons threw both zone and man-to-man at LSU, and the Tigers on several possessions ran the shot clock down to near the end. The Demons (2-5) led by as much as six, 19-13, with 7:29 to go in the first half. LSU tied the game at 19-19 and 22-22 but could never get the lead going into the half, trialing 26-25.

Jordan Sears for the second straight game hit six three-pointers in scoring 18 points, while Carter posted 15, and Jalen Reed and Vyctorius Miller had 11 points each. Chest just missed a double double with 10 rebounds and nine rebounds.

After shooting just 34 percent in the first half and 3-of-13 from distance, the Tigers again exploded in the second half, shooting 17-of-32 (53.1 percent), hit 7-of-14 three-pointers and 11-of-12 at the free throw line. LSU scored 52 second half points.

For the game, LSU finished 26-of-58 (44.8 percent) with 10-of-27 from distance (37.0 percent). LSU was a very good 15-of-18 (83.3 percent) from the line.

The Demons shot 31.3 percent for the game (21-of-67) including 8-of-26 (30.8 percent) from distance. NSU made just 3-of-10 at the free throw line.

Northwestern State, which had a 22-15 advantage in the first half, finished the game with a 40-39 advantage overall.

LSU forced 19 turnovers and had 14 points off NSU turnovers and a 32-20 advantage in points in the paint.

The Demons were led by Jon Sanders with four three-pointers and 14 points.

The Tigers are back in action Tuesday night at 8 p.m. at the Maravich Center against Florida State in the SEC/ACC Challenge game.