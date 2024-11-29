Any college football fan across the nation knows what the term “WRU” means, and with what team to associate it.

Ja’Marr Chase. Justin Jefferson. Brian Thomas Jr. Malik Nabers. Odell Beckham Jr.

These elite wide receivers have all emerged onto the national scene at the same place: Louisiana State University, otherwise known as Wide Receiver U.

Senior wideout CJ Daniels is doing everything in his power to make an impact, not just on the field, but also off the field, to be worthy of the “WRU” moniker in his final year of college football in Baton Rouge.

Daniels, who played his first four years of college ball at Liberty, has emerged as a leader within this Tiger squad.

He had various options when it came to his transfer, but no other team could compare to what LSU was offering.

“I came here to better myself and play at the highest level of college football. I am a big competitor,” Daniels said when asked about why he decided to make Baton Rouge his new home.

Daniels has 39 receptions this season for 456 total yards. He had his best game in an LSU uniform at Arkansas, where he hauled in seven passes for 86 yards in a 34-10 victory over the Razorbacks.

Not only is Daniels a great player on the field, he is an active advocate for people suffering with epilepsy, a chronic brain disorder that causes repeated seizures, which are episodes of abnormal electrical activity in the brain.

Daniels is the Vice President of Angels of Epilepsy, a charity that supports, advocates, and provides educational information and resources within the epilepsy community. His mother, Natalie Beavers, founded the organization in 2008.

Beavers has lived with epilepsy for nearly her entire life, and Daniels has been there every step of the way of his life, supporting his mom in every way he can.

“This month (November) is National Epilepsy Awareness Month, which is a very special month for me as far as being an advocate for epilepsy,” said Daniels when asked about his work with Angels of Epilepsy. “My mother was diagnosed with it when she was five years old, and she’s been living with it ever since. For me to just have an opportunity to advocate and show some support for those affected, it’s definitely a blessing.”

Daniels and his mom hosted an event on campus the week of the Vanderbilt game as part of National Epilepsy Awareness Month. Taking place in Tiger Stadium’s Lawton Room, participants were educated on seizure first aid and safety training by local doctors who specialized in epilepsy. Daniels and Beavers were co-organizers of the event, along with the Epilepsy Alliance of Louisiana.

The event had the Lawton Room packed to the brim as Daniels and Beavers expressed the difficulties of being a family dealing with epilepsy. It was an emotional experience that left a lasting impact on the attendees.

“It’s amazing bringing people together and showing how many people are affected epilepsy, because a lot of people don’t know about what epilepsy is,” Daniels said. “It’s just a blessing that I can use my platform to show support for those in need.”

Daniels immediately put his platform to work when he arrived on campus in January, as he went to coach Brian Kelly to talk about how the team could bring awareness to National Epilepsy Awareness Month.

The pair decided on purple ribbon helmet stickers, which the Tigers wore on their helmets for the penultimate home game against Vanderbilt.

Just like how he is a passionate epilepsy advocate, Daniels is equally as passionate when it comes to wearing the three letters, LSU. He is infinitely thankful for the opportunity he has been given.

“It’s very special, playing at the highest level in the SEC,” said Daniels. “Doing this here in Baton Rouge is definitely a blessing. Going out there each weekend, putting on that LSU jersey, it’s not only fun for me, but fun for my family to see as well.”

Daniels knows the Tigers’ season has not reached their expectations. However, CJ is well-traveled and full of wisdom, and he knows that the only option left for this team is to give 110-percent effort as LSU looks to finish out the season against Oklahoma and a bowl game opponent.

With his passion and work ethic to not only excel on the field but help others affected by such a significant condition as epilepsy, the sky’s the limit for the impact Daniels can make not only locally, but across the globe.

Visit CJ’s Angels of Epilepsy web site for more information at https://angelsofepilepsy.org/.