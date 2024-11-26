Gymnastics Shatters Season Ticket Record Ahead of 2025 Season

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics program shattered season ticket sales for the second year in a row, setting a new record of over 8,680 season tickets sold ahead of the upcoming 2025 season. This milestone couldn’t have been achieved without the continued support of Tiger Nation, who surpassed last year’s season ticket record of 8,055. “Our fan base continues to show why this is the best place in the country to be a collegiate athlete,” said head coach Jay Clark. “They show up and show out week after week and we are so grateful for their loyalty. The PMAC is truly a unique environment unlike anything else in college gymnastics, and we are so excited to get back in front of our fans in 2025!”

The LSU Gymnastics squad is eager to return to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC) next year after a historical season in 2024, highlighted by the program’s first national championship title.

The 2025 gymnastics season kicks off at home against Iowa State on Friday, January 3rd at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network. Fans are encouraged to get to the Tigers home opener early as the championship banner will be revealed prior to the start of the meet.

As the Tigers gear up to defend their title next year, fans across the country will have multiple opportunities to watch LSU in 2025, both in the PMAC and with their seven appearances on national television across ESPN platforms.

LSU will welcome Iowa State, Florida, Missouri, Oklahoma and Georgia to Baton Rouge for five home meets inside the PMAC next year.



Entering his fifth year as the head coach of the Tigers, Jay Clark continues to lead LSU to new heights year after year. Last season, Clark claimed multiple honors, including SEC Co-Head Coach of the Year, Region One Head Coach of the Year and Louisiana Head Coach of the Year by Allstate Sugar Bowl.

As the leader of the Tigers, he is dedicated to creating an environment that is second to none. “We want to do everything we can to see our attendance continue to grow every year,” said Clark.

The Tigers went undefeated at home in 2024 and finished the season with the highest average attendance in the nation for only the second time in program history.

LSU finished the 2024 regular season with an average attendance of 12,590, marking the highest average in school history and the seventh-straight season with an average of 10,000 or better. A total of over 75,000 Tiger fans showed out to the PMAC, including three consecutive sold-out crowds.

Individual meet tickets for the upcoming 2025 season will go on sale at 9 a.m. CT on Tuesday, December 10 on lsutix.net.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Gymnastics by following the team’s social media channels @LSUgym on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.