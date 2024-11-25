LSU Announces 2025 Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field program released its 2025 indoor and outdoor schedule on Monday morning. The schedule consists of 15 regular-season meets and five postseason meets for the Tigers.

The 2025 indoor season will include 10 meets in total for LSU, two home and two postseason. The Tigers will begin their season at home in Carl Maddox Fieldhouse as they house the annual LSU Purple Tiger on Friday, January 17th.

After the first meet of the season, LSU will head on the road for a four-week stretch with the usual stops indoors. First up will be Texas Tech’s Red Raider Invite, followed by the Razorback Invitational, New Mexico Classic, Tyson Invitational and the David Hemery Valentine Invitational.

The indoor regular season will wrap up with the LSU Twilight in Baton Rouge and the Terrier DMR Challenge/Last Chance Meet in Boston on Friday, February 21st.

LSU’s indoor postseason will begin with the SEC Indoor Championships, hosted by Texas A&M, from February 27th to March 1st. Last season the women finish third at the meet with 68.5 points, while the men tied for eighth with a total of 32.5 points.

Virginia Beach will play host for the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships from March 14th to the 15th. The Tigers will look to bounce back from last year’s showing when the women finished sixth with 29 points and the men finished tied for 53rd with one point.

The outdoor season will begin with back-to-back weeks at home as the Tigers host the Lurline Hamilton Invitational on Saturday, March 22nd, and the much-anticipated two-day Battle on the Bayou from March 28th to the 29th.

Spring break will kick off the two-week span of road trips for the Tigers as they head to the Beach Quad hosted by Long Beach on Friday, April 4th, and then follow it up with the Bryan Clay Invitational and the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational from April 16th to the 19th.

Next up will be LSU Alumni Weekend for the Tigers. The 2025 Alumni Banquet will be hosted on Friday, April 25th, at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel. For more information on the banquet visit here, or contact trackandfield@lsu.edu by email. The banquet will be followed up with the LSU Alumni Gold meet on Saturday, April 26th, and the Crawfish Boil directly after the meet next to the PMAC.

The final regular season meet for the outdoor season will be the LSU Invitational on Saturday, May 3rd.

The reigning women’s SEC Outdoor Champions will look to repeat as this year’s meet is hosted by Kentucky from May 15th to the 17th. Last year the women put on an excellent performance as they totaled 126 points, while the men finished in fifth with 66.5 points.

NCAA Championships season will open up for LSU at the NCAA East First Round, which returns to Jacksonville, Fla., and will run from May 28th to the 31st. The NCAA Outdoor Championships will once again be in Eugene, Oregon, where the Tigers will to crown off the 2025 season with a title at the end of the June 11th-14th weekend.

