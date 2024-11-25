Football's Campbell Named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

BATON ROUGE – LSU left tackle Will Campbell earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors on Monday after playing his best game of the season on Saturday against Vanderbilt.

The honor is the first of the year for Campbell, who is a finalist for the Lombardi Award and one of seven semifinalists for the Outland Trophy.

Campbell, a junior from Monroe, played all 69 offensive snaps helping the Tigers to 471 total yards in the 24-17 win over the Commodores. LSU rang up 27 first downs and averaged 6.8 yards per play. With a ball control effort on offense, the Tigers scored touchdowns on drives of 8, 9 and 10 plays and then had a field goal to cap a 13-play drive.

A three-year starter on the offensive line for the Tigers, Campbell has developed into one of the most dominant players at his position in school history. In his three years at LSU, Campbell has earned All-SEC twice and been named Freshman All-America.