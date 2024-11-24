Volleyball Falls at Texas A&M, 3-1

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – LSU came up short in its rally attempt as it fell to Texas A&M, 3-1 (14-25, 17-25, 25-16, 17-25) Sunday afternoon at Reed Arena.

LSU moves to 14-12 on the season and 6-9 in the SEC. Texas A&M improves to 18-7 and 9-6 in conference play.

Texas A&M held LSU to a .159 hitting percentage behind 14 blocks in the match. The Tigers recorded 45 kills and had four aces, while the Aggies hit .311 on 50 kills and had seven aces.

Jurnee Robinson led all players with 18 kills and added two blocks and seven digs. Jessica Jones chipped in seven kills and hit .353 in the loss, and Angelina followed with six kills and a team-high four blocks.

Bailey Ortega distributed 38 assists, had seven digs and three kills and AC Froehlich finished with three aces, five kills and 11 digs. Aly Kirkhoff had a team-best 15 digs in the loss.

Two Aggies turned in double-doubles, beginning with Logan Lednicky’s 16 kills, 11 digs and eight blocks. For the second consecutive match, Ifenna Cos-Okpalla reached double-digit blocks, concluding with 10, and added 13 kills on a .600 hitting percentage. Emily Hellmuth rounded out the Aggies’ top point scorers with 10 kills, three blocks and two aces.

Set 1

Texas A&M scored the first three points of the match and grabbed a 5-2 advantage. The Tigers pulled within one point at 6-5, but the Aggies went on a 9-5 run to take a 15-10 lead into the media timeout. LSU called its first timeout after A&M’s ace put them ahead 20-13, but the Aggies’ run continued to six unanswered points and Texas A&M went on to win the opening frame 25-14.

Set 2

LSU signaled for an early timeout, trailing 11-7 with A&M on a 3-0 scoring run. The Aggies’ run expanded to five unanswered for a 13-7 margin, and the Tigers called their final timeout down 21-13. Texas A&M pushed its lead to as many as nine points and took the second set 25-17 for a 2-0 match lead.

Set 3

Another early LSU timeout was due, as Texas A&M was riding a 6-1 run to build an 11-6 lead.LSU fought back by putting together a massive 14-2 run, featuring a 9-0 burst, highlighted by back-to-back aces from Froehlich that gave LSU a 20-13 lead. Texas A&M ran through both of its timeouts during that run, but it was all LSU it avoided the sweep with a 25-16 win behind a 19-5 run. LSU limited Texas A&M to a .059 hitting percentage. Robinson had six kills and two blocks in the set, and Jones followed with five kills on nine swings and no errors (.556 hitting percentage).

Set 4

Texas A&M was the first to 10 with a 10-9 advantage and was ahead 15-10 at the media timeout. The Aggies increased its lead to six points at 19-13 when the Tigers called their first timeout. TAMU stretched its lead to seven at 21-14, and after Lednicky’s final kill of the night, LSU called its last timeout down 22-15. Texas A&M scored three of the final five points to win the set 25-17.

Up Next

The regular season will conclude for LSU with another match against Alabama at 3 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 29 at Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.