LSU Opens Pink Flamingo Championship Monday Against Washington

NASSAU, Bahamas – No. 7 LSU (6-0) will play its first game away from home of the season Monday at 12:30 p.m. CT against Washington (6-1) in the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship.

The game will be streamed on FloCollege while Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams will call the action on the LSU Sports Radio Network. The Monday’s other matchup in the Pink Flamingo Championship, NC State and Southern will matchup. Monday’s results will determine Wednesday’s matchups.

The Tigers will be back in action for the first time since Wednesday where LSU defeated Tulane by 11 after the Green Wave made a fourth quarter push. In the game Flau’Jae Johnson had 12 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists; it was her third consecutive game with at least 25-7-5. Aneesah Morrow recorded her fifth double-double of the season and fourth in a row with 25 points and 12 rebounds.

“I’m so excited just to play against some top competition to see where we our,” Johnson said about this week’s games. “Just to see where your game is against people who are good as well so I’m very excited and super locked in.”

Johnson 24.0 points per game currently ranks No. 6 in the nation. The third-year guard is averaging 8.3 rebounds per game. Wednesday marked her second double-double of the season. Morrow is currently pacing the nation with her five double-doubles. She leads the nation with 13.0 rebounds per game.

Jersey Wolfenbarger has continued to show improvement off the bench, posting a season-high in scoring in both of LSU’s past two games with 12 points against Troy and 15 against Tulane. She also had a season-high 8 rebounds in the win over Tulane.

After dropping its first game on the season a week ago at Montana, Washington beat Cal State Fullerton by four on Thursday and Prairie View A&M by 15 on Friday. The Huskies played back-to-back on Thursday and Friday before making the lengthy trip from the Pacific Northwest to the Caribbean. Monday will mark both LSU and Washington’s first matchup against a Power-Four opponent this season.

“I’m excited to see our team grow and we’ve already grown a lot,” Morrow said. “To come together, to have all these transfers and just play off of one another, especially defensively it’s something we have to work on with our communication, but we’re growing.”