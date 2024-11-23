The LSU football program has been elite at producing linebacker talent over the years. Fans will remember players like Devin White, Kwon Alexander, Deion Jones, Duke Riley and Patrick Queen, but what if the next great LSU linebacker is on the 2024 roster?

The new sheriff of the Tiger defense has made a name for himself, roaming from box-to-box and relentlessly pursuing opposing ball carriers. Number 40 has been the X-factor on the revamped LSU defense and shifted the momentum of big games with his athletic ability and football instincts. His name? Whit Weeks.

Weeks, a sophomore, came into the LSU defense as a four-star recruit from Watkinsville, Ga., in the class of 2023. After a promising freshman campaign that saw Weeks tally 49 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and four quarterback hurries, the standout linebacker knew he had to transcend his game.

“I mean, this is LSU,” he said. “With the history that we have putting out linebackers, I want to be the next one that gets mentioned up there. I don’t necessarily want to play like anybody, though. I play how I play, getting after the football and going all in.”

This style is quickly noticeable when watching Weeks play, as he consistently finds his way to the football and delivers punishing tackles that stop opposing players in their tracks.

Weeks flew under the radar going into this season. The sophomore was expected to start, but didn’t have the hype that other linebackers around the nation garnered. But the country began to take notice of Number 40 when LSU took on Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium on October 12.

In a rivalry game that held SEC title implications and enormous bragging rights, Weeks played like a man on a mission. The Tigers would prevail over the Rebels in a 29-26 overtime victory, and Weeks led the defense all night.

As time was expiring in regulation, Ole Miss was gearing up for a heave downfield that could get the Rebels into field goal range. Quarterback Jaxson Dart dropped back, looking for the long ball to open up. But Weeks came through the offensive line in a flash, barreling towards Dart and ultimately bringing down the Ole Miss signal caller.

The image is embedded in the minds of every Tiger fan that watched the moment. Weeks, standing over Dart and celebrating the game-saving sack with swagger and strength. That would be the end of the Ole Miss offensive attack, as the LSU defense stifled the Rebels and helped seal the win. When it was over and all the dust settled, fans and coaches alike got a chance to look at the stat sheet. Next to Weeks’ name were some jaw-dropping statistics: 18 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and a forced fumble summed up the performance of LSU’s emerging star. Whit Weeks had arrived.

Weeks wasn’t satisfied, however.

“It was awesome to go out there and play like that,” he explained. “But the job isn’t done, and we aren’t done. I’ll always remember that game, but we have another one to focus on.”

So, Weeks shifted his focus to his next opponent, Arkansas. In a game where many thought LSU was poised to suffer an upset, the Tigers defeated the Razorbacks in a 34-10 rout. Weeks followed his all-star performance that had earned him his first SEC Defensive Player of the Week award with another jaw-dropping showing.

Just seven days after his iconic performance against Ole Miss, Weeks tallied 10 tackles, 1.0 sack and a game-changing interception versus Arkansas. With his performance against the Razorbacks, Weeks made it two consecutive games where his tenacity for the football and his athleticism changed the course of the contest.

Weeks has also had a unique experience on the LSU football team, as he plays alongside his older brother, West Weeks. West, a senior who transferred from Virginia, has played a major role in Whit’s development.

“It’s amazing that I get to play with West,” said Whit. “When we were growing up, we didn’t even really think about playing college football together. But, once he came to LSU, I knew exactly where I was going.”

The pair of brothers first appeared in a game together against Mississippi State in 2023. But Whit and West Weeks are not the only football players in the family. Their father, David Weeks, was a center at Georgia from 1991-1995.

“My dad has been a big part of my life,” Whit stated. “He was tough on West and me, but he cared about us, and we knew that. He’s become our best friend, and we talk all the time.”

The strong family foundation that the Weeks brothers have has been a driving force in their performance on the field and has contributed to their leadership skills in the locker room as well.

The idea of brotherhood and togetherness on the LSU defense goes beyond biological relation, though. Whit Weeks credits his defensive coordinator and former Tulane linebacker Blake Baker for his increased success this season.

“Football is what I love to do,” Weeks noted. “Coach Baker makes football even more fun for all of us on the defense. We know he wants to make us better, and I’m thankful that I get to come here every day and learn from him.”

Weeks knows that with his increase in success on the field comes more responsibility to lead the players in the linebacker room.

“I try to come in every day with the right energy and let everyone know we’re here to work, but we’re going to have some fun doing it,” he said. “I know they watch everything I do, and I want to set the right example for them.”

The LSU defense is young, and Weeks has served as an important veteran on the team despite this season being his first year as a starting linebacker.

Weeks has been the embodiment of an LSU Tiger, and fans have relished his positive attitude and joyful demeanor.

“I want to be a good example for everyone. That’s the expectation that I have for myself,” Weeks said. “The standard is the standard at LSU, and I want to be someone that keeps that standard every day.”

Weeks’ play on the field looks almost completely instinctual, with the star linebacker making plays effortlessly and acting as a magnet to the football.

“I’ve been playing this game since I was four years old. I just go out there and do what Coach Baker teaches us to try and win the football game,” Weeks explained. “I just try to find the football and make the play whenever I can.”

On the season, Weeks has recorded 95 tackles – which ranks third in the SEC – 7.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception, four passes defended and one forced fumble. To make things even more impressive, Weeks is a true sophomore with unlimited potential ahead of him. He knows the LSU standard and has made it his mission to uphold that standard and bring the biggest victory, a national championship, home to Baton Rouge.