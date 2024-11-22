Picture yourself watching a football game. Your favorite team is set to win. All that is needed is a simple kick through the uprights to secure a result.

The snap is perfect, and the kick is up, but missed.

Frustration and agony ensue. Fans question how a player with one job can fail.

Such is the life of a kicker.

Notable programs try to emulate this scenario, such as College GameDay’s newest tradition: the fan kick. The event always begins the same way: host Pat McAfee asks the daring fan, “Have you ever said anything bad about a kicker?” Most of the time, fans agree that being a kicker is a simple task at which the average person should be able to succeed.

Yet, they, too, fail spectacularly as an ode to the pressure that kickers face.

A multitude of factors are in place for kickers to encounter in order to succeed. A perfect snap, weather conditions, and pressure to execute are concerns of any program’s placekicker.

One challenge was omitted: the crowd.

With up to 100,000 fans screaming for a kicker to fail, it sounds like an average Saturday night for LSU’s standout kicker, Damian Ramos. Despite all the potential for failure, he has consistently excelled at his position.

When Ramos takes the field, with fans roaring around him, time seems to slow down, as he is unfazed by the insurmountable pressure. The junior kicker for the LSU Tigers, known for his laser focus, is the kind of player you want when the game is on the line.

Ramos grew up in Baltimore, Md., and from an early age, he showed a natural talent for sports, shining in soccer. However, during his high school years, he decided to use his soccer skills to translate into becoming a kicker.

The transition from high school to college was challenging, especially in a place as intense as Baton Rouge, where football is almost a religion. But Ramos was ready for the challenge.

After joining the LSU program as a walk-on, Ramos’ first season with the Tigers was one of learning. The team already had a standout kicker in Cade York, and Ramos used that opportunity to watch and learn before it was his time to take the mantle passed onto him.

“I always had faith and knew what I could do talent-wise,” Ramos said. “I knew I had the potential to play here, and as a kicker, it always comes down to a matter of consistency. Ultimately, the job becomes a you-versus-your-mindset in trying to make kicks.”

He redshirted his freshman year, using that time to adjust to the college game. Ramos also had to develop a profound sense of resilience that complimented his physical abilities in a program where the pressure to succeed can be overwhelming.

Finding success meant that Ramos had to develop mental toughness, as being a kicker can be an isolating role on a team.

“All the outside noise and distractions have nothing to do with me,” he said. “Many people question how I navigate through fans, being on TV, and (people) talking trash on social media; ultimately, I don’t know those people, and I do not care for those comments. I stay focused and stick to my strict routines throughout the week to be ready when it is time to kick.”

During his 2022 redshirt freshman season, Ramos finally got his chance to prove himself as the starting kicker. It didn’t take long for him to make an impact. Besides gaining national notoriety for his position, he has established himself as one of the program’s most accurate kickers, hitting crucial field goals and extra points in high-stakes situations.

Ramos ranks No. 1 all-time in the LSU record book with 118 consecutive PAT kicks made, tying York, who also made 118 in row from 2019-21. Ramos is No. 6 all-time at LSU with 40 field goals made, and he is No. 4 in school history in career points by kicking with 281 (120 points by field goal, 161 points by PAT).

One reason for his success is his commitment to his craft. His daily routine includes countless kicking drills, strength training, and mental visualization exercises, which help him easily transition when his name is called upon in games.

Whether in Death Valley or a packed opponent’s stadium, when the game comes down to a single kick, Ramos is ready.

“Being a kicker is more challenging than it looks,” he explained. “A lot more goes into it than kicking a ball. There is a line blocking for you, a holder, and an operation time. You have to get that operation done in 1.3 seconds.”

Such is the life of a kicker.