Football

Times of Interest: LSU Football vs. Vanderbilt

by Michael Bonnette
Times of Interest

November 23, 2024 * Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) * SEC Network

7 a.m. Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
10 a.m. LSU SportShop open | Shop 24 Hours at LSUshop.net
12:30 p.m. LSU Athletics Ticket Office open
1:30 p.m. PMAC open to public
Bud Light Fan Zone opens
• Located in front of PMAC
Rusty Metoyer & The Zydeco Krush perform
2 p.m. National L Club Tailgate opens at PMAC
• Enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat
3:30 p.m. Suites and Club Level open at Tiger Stadium
3:45 p.m. North Stadium Dr. & West Stadium Dr. Closed to Vehicular Traffic
4:10 p.m. Victory Hill Parade Begins
LSU Spirit Squad walks down Victory Hill
The Oaks TAF Members march down Victory Hill
Ford Truck drives down Victory Hill
Mike the Tiger with Golf Cart drives down Victory Hill
LSU Band marches down Victory Hill
South Stadium Dr. Closed to Vehicular Traffic
4:10 p.m. LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
4:30 p.m. LSU Team arrives at Victory Hill
LSU Game Day pregame radio show live live from Bud Light Fan Zone
• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
All gates to Tiger Stadium open
4:32 p.m. LSU Football marches down Victory Hill
4:55 p.m. LSU band performance in PMAC
5:15 p.m. LSU band arrives at Tiger Stadium
6:25 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
• Chris Blair, Jacob Hester, Gordy Rush
• Listen free at LSUsports.net/live or in the LSU Sports Mobile App
6:39 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
6:45 p.m. National Anthem
6:51 p.m. LSU takes the field
6:52 p.m. Vanderbilt takes the field
Coin toss at midfield
Guest Captains presentation
• RB Kevin Faulk, DB Travis Daniels, LB Lamin Barrow
6:55 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Vanderbilt on SEC Network

 

Presentations

In-Game Presentations
1Q/2nd Timeout: EFCU 100 Years of Tiger Stadium recognition
1Q/3rd Timeout: 4H and FFA Recognition
1Q/2Q Break: OLOL Geaux Hero
2Q/1st Timeout: Super Chevy Soldier Salute
2Q/3rd Timeout: Miss LSU Recognition
2Q/3rd Timeout Neal Skupski (Grand Slam Championships)

Halftime
LSU band performs
LSU Alumni Band performs

Follow the Action

Live stats on www.LSUstats.com.

Updates on social media throughout the day and the game at:
twitter.com/LSUfootball
www.facebook.com/LSUfootball
www.instagram.com/LSUfootball

