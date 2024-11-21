Times of Interest: LSU Football vs. Vanderbilt

Times of Interest
LSU vs. Vanderbilt
November 23, 2024 * Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) * SEC Network
|7 a.m.
|Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
|10 a.m.
|LSU SportShop open | Shop 24 Hours at LSUshop.net
|12:30 p.m.
|LSU Athletics Ticket Office open
|1:30 p.m.
|PMAC open to public
|Bud Light Fan Zone opens
|• Located in front of PMAC
|Rusty Metoyer & The Zydeco Krush perform
|2 p.m.
|National L Club Tailgate opens at PMAC
|• Enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat
|3:30 p.m.
|Suites and Club Level open at Tiger Stadium
|3:45 p.m.
|North Stadium Dr. & West Stadium Dr. Closed to Vehicular Traffic
|4:10 p.m.
|Victory Hill Parade Begins
|LSU Spirit Squad walks down Victory Hill
|The Oaks TAF Members march down Victory Hill
|Ford Truck drives down Victory Hill
|Mike the Tiger with Golf Cart drives down Victory Hill
|LSU Band marches down Victory Hill
|South Stadium Dr. Closed to Vehicular Traffic
|4:10 p.m.
|LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
|4:30 p.m.
|LSU Team arrives at Victory Hill
|LSU Game Day pregame radio show live live from Bud Light Fan Zone
|• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
|All gates to Tiger Stadium open
|4:32 p.m.
|LSU Football marches down Victory Hill
|4:55 p.m.
|LSU band performance in PMAC
|5:15 p.m.
|LSU band arrives at Tiger Stadium
|6:25 p.m.
|LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
|• Chris Blair, Jacob Hester, Gordy Rush
|• Listen free at LSUsports.net/live or in the LSU Sports Mobile App
|6:39 p.m.
|Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
|6:45 p.m.
|National Anthem
|6:51 p.m.
|LSU takes the field
|6:52 p.m.
|Vanderbilt takes the field
|Coin toss at midfield
|Guest Captains presentation
|• RB Kevin Faulk, DB Travis Daniels, LB Lamin Barrow
|6:55 p.m.
|Kickoff: LSU vs. Vanderbilt on SEC Network