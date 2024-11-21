Times of Interest: LSU Football vs. Vanderbilt

Damian Ramos ranks No. 1 all-time in the LSU record book with 118 consecutive PAT kicks made, tying Cade York, who also made 118 in row from 2019-21. Ramos is No. 6 all-time at LSU with 40 field goals made, and he is No. 4 in school history in career points by kicking with 281 (120 points by field goal, 161 points by PAT).