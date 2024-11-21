Men's Tennis Inks Sasa Markovic for 2025 Season

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Men’s Tennis Head Coach Danny Bryan announced the signing of Serbian national Sasa Markovic Thursday afternoon. Markovic will be joining the squad in the spring of 2025.

Markovic has a 13.09 UTR (Universal Tennis Rating) in singles and a 13.1 UTR in doubles. He has a career high ATP ranking at No. 864 and is currently ranked at No. 876.

Markovic has also had an impressive career so far and is looking for more success in purple and gold. Some notable performances include a semifinal run at the M15 Brcko and a quarterfinal run at the M15 Prijedor in Bosnia.

During his junior career, Markovic had a career high junior world ranking of 90, winning two singles titles and one doubles title. Markovic was also the No. 1 junior in Serbia.

