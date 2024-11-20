BATON ROUGE, La. – Online registration is open now for the inaugural LSU Baseball Women’s Clinic that will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The event is designed for any woman who is a fan of LSU Baseball. The Women’s Clinic includes a chance to meet coach Jay Johnson, interact with his coaching staff and the 2025 Tigers, tour “The Box,” and step onto the field to pitch and hit like the Tigers.

The cost is $100 per participant, and fans may register now at this link: lsutaf.org/womensclinic The registration deadline is Friday, January 10, 2025.

“I am thrilled to help launch the inaugural LSU Baseball Women’s Clinic,” said Maureen Johnson, wife of coach Jay Johnson, “and invite ladies to participate in this unique experience with an opportunity to connect, learn and empower each other, all while celebrating our collective love for LSU Baseball! I am excited for the ladies to be able to participate in baseball activities while taking a behind-the-scenes look at LSU Baseball.”

The event is hosted by Tiger Athletic Foundation, and proceeds will benefit LSU Baseball student-athletes via Bayou Traditions, the Official Collective of LSU Athletics.

The clinic also includes food and drinks from local restaurants, shopping from local boutiques and a fashion show featuring LSU Baseball uniforms.

LSU Baseball Women’s Clinic Details

• Date: Tuesday, January 28, 2025

• Time: 5:30 p.m.

• Location: Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field

• Cost: $100 per participant

Registration link: lsutaf.org/womensclinic

Registration Deadline: Friday, January 10, 2025