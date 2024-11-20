BATON ROUGE – LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell has been named as one of four finalists for the 2024 Lombardi Award, the Lombardi Award Committee announced on Wednesday.

Campbell is joined on the list of finalists by Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks, South Carolina defensive end Kyle Kennard and Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter.

The Lombardi Award, now in its 51st year, is presented annually to the top collegiate lineman on either side of the ball, taking into consideration character, discipline, and excellence both on and off the field. Former LSU standout and College Football Hall of Famer Glenn Dorsey won the Lombardi Award in 2007.

In his third season with the Tigers, Campbell has developed into one of the most dominant offensive linemen in LSU history. He became an instant starter when he arrived on campus in the spring of 2022 and has gone on to become the anchor of an LSU offensive line unit that helped Jayden Daniels win the Heisman Trophy last year and the Tigers claim the SEC Western Division title as a true freshman.

This year, Campbell has started all 10 games for the Tigers, rarely leaving the field. He’s played every offensive snap in eight games, including all six SEC contests. In doing so, Campbell leads the team in total offensive snaps (733), giving up only one sack in 480 pass blocking opportunities. His 2.7 pressure rate ranks in the top five nationally among offensive tackles.

As a unit, LSU’s offensive line leads the SEC in sacks allowed with only 12 through 10 games.

Campbell earned first-team All-SEC honors last year as a sophomore and was a catalyst for the Tiger offensive line being named a finalist for the Joe Moore Award.

Other honors for Campbell during his career with the Tigers include second-team All-SEC honors, Freshman All-SEC as well as being named Freshman All-America in 2022. He earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2023.

The winner of the 2024 Lombardi Award will be revealed at a dinner on Dec. 11 at the Hilton America’s in downtown Houston.