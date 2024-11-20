BATON ROUGE, La. – The 2025 LSU baseball squad will conclude fall practice at 4 p.m. Friday with the Purple-Gold World Series intra-squad game.

The game is open to the public in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field with free admission and parking.

Gates to the stadium will open approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the scrimmage, and fans will be admitted through the Gate 2 home plate entrance.

LSU opens the 2025 season on Friday, February 14, when the Tigers play host to Purdue Fort Wayne in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.