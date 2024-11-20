10 LSU Teams Score 100 In Latest NCAA Graduate Success Rate Report

BATON ROUGE – LSU continued its strong showing in the classroom – led by 10 teams with a perfect score of 100 – as the Tigers earned an overall rating of 89 in the latest NCAA Graduation Success Rate report which was released on Wednesday.

The Graduation Success Rate (GSR) is a report developed by the NCAA to more accurately assess the academic success of student-athletes. This year’s rating includes those student-athletes enrolled at LSU from 2014-18.

LSU is one of only four schools in the Southeastern Conference to score an 89 or higher each of the past eight years. LSU is joined by Vanderbilt, Alabama and South Carolina as the only schools reach a score of 89 in the GSR since 2017.

“We are extremely proud of our student-athletes who continue to excel in the classroom, in competition and in the LSU community,” Walt Holliday, Executive Director of the Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes said. “Our continued success is based on the collective efforts of many.”

Jay Clark’s national champion LSU gymnastics squad headlined the list of teams with a perfect GSR score of 100. Others sports scoring 100 include: men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis, women’s basketball, softball, beach volleyball and volleyball.