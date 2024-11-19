Second Half Surge Leads LSU Past Charleston Southern, 77-68

Post-game Quotes

COACH MATT MCMAHON

Opening Statement…

“Great credit to Charleston Southern. I thought they really came in here and were the aggressor in the first half. We knew going in they were over 15 offensive rebounds a game and they played with great effort on the offensive boards. We knew we’d be tested there. Obviously, we didn’t get the job done at the level we wanted to on the offensive rebounds. I thought our first shot defense was good you hold them to 36% from the floor, 28% from three, and then offensively some of their ball screen coverages bothered us a little more than expected, but at the end of the day you give credit to our players. I thought they continued to fight and scrap. They were playing some guys heavy minutes. We were able to wear them down, get out some stops, get out in transition and get some easy baskets. I can’t say enough about (LSU Guard) Vyctorius Miller. I thought he really carried us in the first half. We probably would have been down 15 at the half without him on the floor. I thought he did a lot of great things and then I thought (LSU Guard) Jordan Sears and (LSU Guard) Dji Bailey were terrific in the second-half but it’s good win we’ll take it. Happy to start the year 4-0 and now we have a great opportunity this weekend. I think the field is loaded in West Virginia. Pitt (Pittsburgh) to me is a top-25 team in the country and they have elite point guard play. Very experienced and so it’ll be a great test force us on the road.”

On overcoming the poor free-throw shooting …

“Obviously you have to make the free-throws. We’ve been almost 80% on the year. Here, we had one half where we were 7-of-14 and now a second-half today where we’re 5-of-11 and including a front end. Thankfully, Jalen Reed made a great play to get the offensive rebound there. I think usually in these upsets, there’s a panic that sets in and I thought our guys did a good job of just moving on to the next play. Charleston Southern was playing really well. I thought we were able to wear them down a little bit. They were using (Charleston Southern Forward Taje’) Kelly who’s a terrific player, (Charleston Southern Guard Daylen) Berry and (Charleston Southern Guard RJ) Johnson those three had heavy usage and I thought they played very well, but I thought when we were able to make that run and push the lead to double figures fatigue set in a little bit there.”

LSU Players

LSU Guard Vyctorius Miller

On adjusting to the college game…

“First thing is that it starts off in practice. I feel like I’ve been stacking great days in practice. Then, it leads out onto the court. My teammates build confidence in me and they know what I can do. So, it’s been easy.”

On how confident he’s playing…

“It’s really that you just got to stay down until you come up. I feel like when the moment is there, that’s when I rise above all. So, that’s what I did today.”

LSU Guard Jordan Sears

On the acrobatic pass in the second half…

“Honestly, it was just a hustle play. It was great defense by (LSU Forward) Corey (Chest) and Dame (LSU Forward Daimion Collins). We blocked the shot and I just tried to make the hustle play and keep the ball in play to keep our momentum going. I don’t know how it got to VJ (Vyctorius Miller) but it was a great play, a great sequence. We needed it.”

On Vyctorius Miller…

“Credit to VJ. He comes in and works every day. Early morning shots or whatever, anything we need. He comes in and does that every day and I feel like it’s really starting to show. So, credit to him.”

Charleston Southern Head Coach Saah Nimley

On the long road stretch…

“We’ve just got to stay together. We’ve got a tough stretch. This is the first of four in a really tough stretch and we just want to come out here and play a lot better on the defensive end and I think we took a step forward in that direction.”

On guard Daylen Berry’s strong production…

“Well, Daylen’s a really good player. He plays basketball the right way. He shoots when he’s open. He makes plays for other guys. He defends his butt off every possession. He’s just a really good player with a really high IQ and high feel for the game.”

On finishing strong in remaining non-conference games…

“We defend. We continue to buy into the defensive end and we trust that that will create the results that we want.”