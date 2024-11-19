LSU Closes Homestand Wednesday Against Tulane

BATON ROUGE – No. 7 LSU (5-0) will wrap up its six-game home stand to start the season on Wednesday when the Tigers host Tulane (1-2) at 7 p.m. CT in the PMAC.

The game can be streamed on SEC Network+ with Lyn Rollins and Victor Howell. Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams will call the action on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

Wednesday is LSU’s final home game before it heads the Nassau Bahamas for the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship. The Tigers will face Washington on Monday and either NC State or Southern on Wednesday. LSU’s next home game will be December 1 against NC Central.

It’s a quick turnaround for the Tigers who dominated Troy Monday night, 98-59. Flau’Jae Johnson tied a career-high with 27 points to go with 9 rebounds and 5 assists. It was her second consecutive 25-5-5 game. Aneesah Morrow recorded her fourth double-double of the season and third consecutive with 23 points and 13 rebounds. She also had 5 steals.

Johnson has played like one of the best guards in the country up to this point in the season. Her 119 total points currently rank No. 2 nationally while her 44 made field goals rank No. 3 nationally. Likewise, Morrow has played like one of the best forwards in the nation. Her 4 double-doubles pace the country right now and her 62 rebounds rank No. 2.

Since 2010, LSU and Tulane have matched up 12 times with a split record. The Tigers enter Wednesday’s contest having won the previous three matchups. Tulane is coming off its first win of the season, taking down Grambling, 89-65. Ashley Langford is in her first season leading the Green Wave.