Tiger Basketball Back at Home vs. Charleston Southern; "Beat The Buzzer" Tuesday

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers, off a strong performance on the road at Kansas State last Thursday, now returns to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center to face Charleston Southern in a 7 p.m. game Tuesday night.

Tickets are available online at LSUTix.net and beginning one hour prior to tipoff at the upper concourse ticket windows of the Maravich Center. LSU students are admitted free of charge with a valid student ID.

Since it is a Tuesday home game, it will be another Beat The Buzzer night prior to tipoff with 50 percent off select food, drinks and beer from the time the gates open at 6 p.m. to 10 minutes to tipoff for the game.

The Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair and former LSU head coach John Brady will be back courtside for the call of the game on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network. Lyn Rollins and Victor Howell will have the call of the game on the streaming SECN+ broadcast.

LSU is 3-0 after the 76-65 win at Manhattan, Kansas last Thursday with the Tigers taking the lead for good at 23-21 on a Cam Carter three-pointer. The Tigers built a 17-point advantage and never relinquished the lead in the contest.

“I thought our players really delivered on both ends of the floor,” said LSU Coach Matt McMahon. “I loved our unselfishness, loved our defensive effort. Of course, the much-improved rebounding performance of our team. We are really looking forward to being back in the PMAC (Tuesday) at seven against Charleston Southern. We are looking forward to the next opportunity.”

Cam Carter continues to lead the Tigers in scoring after his third 20-point game of the season – 21 vs. ULM, 21 vs. Alabama State and 20 in his return to Kansas State. Two other veterans in the starting lineup have also provided key moments with fifth-year senior Jordan Sears averaging 13.3 points and 3.3 assists and graduate student Dji Bailey at 10.7 points and 3.0 assists per contest.

“I mean, it’s still early. We’re 120 minutes in, but you know to go on the road in that type of environment and perform the way our guys did,” said Coach McMahon. “That’s a great credit to them. The buy-in and the connectedness that you are starting to see. I think our senior guards have really provided great leadership there.

“Cam’s obviously shows up in the box score, his three-point shooting, his efficiency so far this season. You saw Jordan’s second half against Alabama State, and then his performance going in to Manhattan; and, then Dji Bailey, who doesn’t always all show up in the box score … So I think it starts there, and then there’s got to be a high level of chemistry in the locker room. We still have a way to go, but I like the direction it’s headed.”

Charleston Southern is 1-4 after losses Friday and Saturday in the first division of the Greenbrier Tipoff. The Buccaneers dropped an 86-76 decision to UTRGV and 80-69 at VMI.

The Tigers leave on Wednesday for White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia for the Greenbrier Tipoff which will begin on Friday at 1:30 p.m. CT against Pittsburgh. LSU will also play either UCF or Wisconsin on Sunday.