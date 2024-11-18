BATON ROUGE – LSU Football’s final home game of the regular season against Oklahoma in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT and will be televised by ESPN, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday.
Nov. 29-30 SEC Football Schedule
Friday
2:30 p.m. CT – Mississippi State at Ole Miss, ABC
6:30 p.m. CT – Georgia Tech at Georgia, ABC
Saturday
11 a.m. CT – Tennessee at Vanderbilt, ABC
11 a.m. CT – South Carolina at Clemson, ESPN
11 a.m. CT – Louisville at Kentucky, SEC Network
2:30 p.m. CT – Auburn at Alabama, ABC
2:30 p.m. CT – Arkansas at Missouri, SEC Network
6 p.m. CT – Oklahoma at LSU, ESPN
* 6 or 6:30 p.m. CT – Florida at Florida State, ESPN2
6:30 p.m. CT – Texas at Texas A&M, ABC
* game time to be determined after games of November 23