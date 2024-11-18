BATON ROUGE – LSU Football’s final home game of the regular season against Oklahoma in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT and will be televised by ESPN, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday.

Nov. 29-30 SEC Football Schedule

Friday

2:30 p.m. CT – Mississippi State at Ole Miss, ABC

6:30 p.m. CT – Georgia Tech at Georgia, ABC

Saturday

11 a.m. CT – Tennessee at Vanderbilt, ABC

11 a.m. CT – South Carolina at Clemson, ESPN

11 a.m. CT – Louisville at Kentucky, SEC Network

2:30 p.m. CT – Auburn at Alabama, ABC

2:30 p.m. CT – Arkansas at Missouri, SEC Network

6 p.m. CT – Oklahoma at LSU, ESPN

* 6 or 6:30 p.m. CT – Florida at Florida State, ESPN2

6:30 p.m. CT – Texas at Texas A&M, ABC

* game time to be determined after games of November 23