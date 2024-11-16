BATON ROUGE – LSU Men’s Golfer Matthew Dodd-Berry took home two gold medals at the Spirit International Amateur Golf Invitational on Saturday as a member of Team England.

Dodd-Berry, paired with Alabama’s Dominic Clemons, finished T5 on the individual leaderboard for the tournament. For individuals, The Spirit is scored by number of holes under par, in which Dodd-Berry ranked 5th with 17 holes under par over 54 holes of play. Over his three rounds, LSU’s very own finished with 4, 8, and 5 holes under par.

The Wirral, England native was able to make a notable impact in the gold medal effort, as Team England’s male duo fired rounds of 9-under 63, 10-under 62 and 9-under 63 once again to round out the tournament at 28-under 188. This tied for first with Team Mexico among men’s pairings. Dodd-Berry carded 3 birdies and 1 eagle in the final round of play to secure England’s gold medals and cement himself in the top 5 of the individual leaderboard.

Dodd-Berry earned his second gold medal after the men’s and women’s pairings combined for a 44-under 388 showing. In the tournament, both the men’s and women’s teams’ scores were counted together for a combined placement.

Dodd-Berry has now represented LSU on two large stages, with the junior competing in the British Open earlier this year after winning his regional qualifier.