Lagway, Florida Rally Past No. 22 LSU, 27-16

GAINESVILLE, FLA – Florida freshman running back Jadan Baugh broke open a 55-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter, and that was too much to overcome as the Gators rushed past No. 22 LSU, 27-16, on Saturday afternoon at The Swamp.

LSU will return to Tiger Stadium for its final two home games, beginning next Saturday with Vanderbilt. Kickoff is set for either 6:30 p.m. or 6:45 p.m. CT. on the SEC Network.

Game Recap

On the first play from scrimmage, Garrett Nussmeier found Aaron Anderson for a gain of 16 over the middle of the field, advancing the ball to the LSU 40. However on 3rd-and-2 from the LSU 47, freshman running back Caden Durham’s run was short of the yard to gain, forcing a 4th-and-1.

After calling a timeout, Brian Kelly and the LSU offense would elect to go for it, but a jet sweep to Zavion Thomas was brought down for a loss of three, forcing a turnover on downs.

Despite giving Florida prime field position, LSU’s defense was able to force a stop. On 3rd-and-12, quarterback DJ Lagway’s pass to Chimere Dike was incomplete around the LSU 38, forcing the Gator punting unit to take the field.

The Tigers would go three-and-out, and the Gators would put together a quick scoring drive, highlighted by three plays. Lagway found Dike for a 34-yard connection to bring the ball to midfield. On the next play, Ja’Kobi Jackson would rush right for a gain of 20 yards to the LSU 23. Then, Lagway found Elijhah Badger for a 23-yard touchdown, giving the Gators the 7-0 lead with 7:12 to play in the first quarter.

LSU put together a balanced third offensive drive, spanning 13 plays for 41 yards to get into field goal range, but Damian Ramos’ 51-yard attempt was wide right and no good, keeping the Florida lead at 7-0 with 27 seconds left in the first quarter. The Gators would take over at their own 42.

The Tigers would force a quick three-and-out, however, on Florida’s next offensive possession. A fair catch from Thomas would be made at the LSU 16. The Tigers would convert two third downs (3rd-and-9 & 3rd-and-10), both to running back Josh Williams, to move the chains into Gator territory. Nussmeier would then find tight end Mason Taylor for a gain of 20 to the Florida 29.

A few plays later, on 3rd-and-9 from the Florida 28, Nussmeier found Anderson, as he was being hit, for a 28-yard touchdown connection to tie the game at 7-7 with 7:45 to play in the half.

Florida would extend its lead as Trey Smack’s 49-yard field goal attempt was good, giving the Gators a 10-7 advantage with 3:28 remaining in the half.

Ramos would tie the game right back up with a career-long 50-yard field goal to make it 10-10 with 10 seconds to play in the half. It culminated a 12-play drive spanning 47 yards and three minutes and 47 seconds.

LSU leaned on its running game behind Williams and Durham on the opening drive of the second half, which brought the ball down to the Florida 13. On 3rd-and-9, deep in Gator territory, Nussmeier found CJ Daniels for a 13-yard touchdown, that was called back for offensive pass interference on Lacy. The Tigers would settle for a field goal attempt as Ramos’ 45-yard attempt was good, giving LSU its first lead of the game, 13-10, with 5:54 to play in the third quarter.

Lagway and the Gators would respond with a scoring drive of their own, highlighted by a pair of 17 and 24-yard catches from Elijhah Badger. However, on 3rd-and-13 from the LSU 37, Lagway’s pass to Jackson fell incomplete, forcing the field goal unit to take the field. Smack’s 55-yard attempt boomed through the uprights, tying the game 13-13 with 3:07 to play in the third quarter.

LSU would give away the football on the next possession as Nussmeier fumbled, which was picked up by Emery Jones, who ran it 14 yards to the LSU 34, before coughing it up himself, which was recovered by Caleb Banks of the Gators.

The Tiger defense, though, came up big with a quick three-and-out to limit any damage from the turnover.

To start the fourth quarter, it would only take three plays for the Gators to find the end zone. Lagway would connect with Badger for a 36-yard pickup, bringing the ball down to the LSU 3, where Jackson would ultimately punch it in on the next play to give Florida a 20-13 lead with 14 minutes to play.

LSU would respond with a time-consuming scoring drive that would culminate in Ramos nailing a 38-yard field goal to make it 20-16 with 5:18 to play. The drive took close to nine minutes off the clock, spanning 54 yards and 15 plays. The field goal was made possible thanks to a pair of fourth down conversions to CJ Daniels and Mason Taylor.

After a long, methodical scoring drive for the Tigers, the Gators responded with a quick, three play scoring drive to make it a two possession game. Jadan Baugh extended Florida’s lead with a 55-yard touchdown run. The score was 27-16 with 3:48 to play.