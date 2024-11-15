Preview: LSU Set to Square Off with Florida at The Swamp

No. 22 LSU (6-3) looks to right the ship against the Florida Gators (4-5) on Saturday afternoon at The Swamp at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m. CT on ABC and the LSU Sports Radio Network. Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dovareck (analyst) and Taylor McGregor (sideline reporter) will be on the call.

The Tigers are coming off a disappointing result against Alabama, which handed LSU its third loss of the season. Missed opportunities, costly mistakes and an inability to stop the running quarterback were the difference in the game.

“We were inconsistent, and that was really the difference,” said head coach Brian Kelly. “We had an opportunity to score a touchdown on the first drive and we weren’t able to secure a catch. We turned the football over. We had chances to get off the field on third down. At times, we weren’t in the right alignments. Our guys were up for the fight, but that’s not good enough if you’re not consistent.”

Another opportunity awaits, however, in Gainesville, a place that has produced some nail-biting contests for the Tigers in recent years. In fact, six of the past seven games in Gainesville have been decided by one possession, with the exception coming in 2022 when LSU won, 45-35.

“Going to the Swamp is always a challenge and a difficult place to play,” Kelly said. “Certainly an opportunity for us to get on the winning ways with our football team. This is the same exact place we were in last year. We have two (SEC) losses and let’s see where it ends up. What’s more important is that we have to play more consistent – offense, defense and special teams.”

Through nine games, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier ranks No. 2 in the SEC in passing touchdowns (21), total offense (320.8), and passing yards per game (318.4), completing 235-of-375 passes for 2,866 yards, 21 TDs and 11 interceptions. In order to leave the Swamp victorious, the Tigers will need a productive outing from their QB1.

“This is about us,” Kelly said. “There’s a lot for this football team to look forward to. We have the opportunity to finish this season strong and look towards a 10-win season again, and that’s important to this program. A standard that has been set that we want to continue to work towards.”

The Gators are led by freshman quarterback DJ Lagway, who is expected to play Saturday after suffering an injury against Georgia on Nov. 2. Lagway has thrown for 1,071 yards passing and six touchdowns, while also rushing for 114 yards on 37 carries. At receiver, Florida is led by Elijhah Badger and Chimere Dike, who have tallied 560 yards and two touchdowns and 523 yards and two touchdowns, respectively. Defensively, Trikweze Bridges leads the unit with 45 tackles and edge rusher Jack Pyburn is second in tackles with 43.

“Really good,” Kelly said on LSU’s preparation. “Intentional. We have to be better. I’ve made it pretty clear: I have to be better, our coaches need to be better, and our players need to be better. We have been intentional in that work. Our guys have had a great week. I expect them to play at the highest level on Saturday against a team that is playing fast and free.”

The LSU-Florida matchup is one of college football’s most historic rivalries. It always seems to deliver classic finishes, no matter the circumstances.

The Tigers have enjoyed recent success in the series, winning five-straight and six of the last seven meetings with Florida, including last year’s 52-35 win in Tiger Stadium. The five-straight wins in the series by the Tigers is LSU’s longest winningest streak in the 70-game series.