Women's Tennis Pen Blue Chip Prospect Addison Lanton

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU women’s tennis head coach Taylor Fogleman announced on Thursday that Addison Lanton, a native of Elgin, Illinois, has signed with LSU for fall 2025.

“We’re thrilled to sign a player and person of Addison’s ability to the program,” said Fogleman. “At such a young age, she has already achieved an incredible amount. We are so thankful to her parents, Robert and Collete, for entrusting us with her development. I know Tiger Nation is going to enjoy watching her compete next August.”

Lanton, the No. 1 player in Illinois, is a senior at ICL Academy, ranked 18th nationally for the class of 2025, and commits to the Bayou Bengals for the fall of 2025.

Her recent achievements include placing fourth at the USTA Spring National Championships and winning the 2023 Illinois State Singles Tennis Championship. In high school play, Lanton has not lost a set in the IHSA competition since 2021.

In 2023, Lanton received the Junior Female Player of the Year award from the USTA Chicago District Ace Awards. She won the first-place title in every age group she competed in, culminating with the 18U in the summer of that year.

In August, Lanton competed in the ITA National Summer Championships in Memphis, TN. The Illinois native placed as a quarterfinalist, highlighted by taking down the No. 2 seed in the tournament, Duke’s Emma Jackson.

