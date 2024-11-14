Tennis Inks Enzo Kohlmann De Freitas

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Men’s Tennis welcomes Enzo Kohlmann De Freitas to the 2024-25 class, announced by head coach Danny Bryan Thursday afternoon.

Enzo Kohlmann De Freitas from Sao Paulo, Brazil will be signing with the Tigers for the Fall of 2025. In 2023, the freshman won the Brazilian National Championship in both singles and doubles. Kohlmann De Freitas is one of the top recruits out of South America in his class holding a UTR (Universal Tennis Rating) of 12.55 in singles. Throughout his career in the ITF Junior World Circuit, he had a career high ranking of No. 55 in the world, winning two singles titles and three doubles titles. He also competed in all four Junior Grand Slams in 2024, reaching the round of 32 in the Junior Australian Open. During his junior career, he had multiple wins over players ranked inside the top 50 in the world.

During his short period of time competing on the Pro Circuit, Kohlmann De Freitas had an ATP ranking of 1200. The Brazilian has already reached his first futures semifinal at the M15 in Recife, Brazil and a quarterfinal run at the M25 in Belem, Brazil. Some notable wins include beating ATP No. 686 and ATP No. 615.

