Swimming & Diving

+0
LSU Swimming & Diving In The CSCAA Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released the latest edition of the Division I Top 25 dual meet poll Thursday with both the LSU men’s and women’s team appearing in their respective top 25 lists.

The LSU women are ranked No. 14 in the newest poll, while the LSU men are slotted at the No. 22 spot. Most recently, LSU split a tri-team meet with Florida State and Alabama, as the men and women both took home victories over FSU. Both teams fell to Alabama. Prior to LSU’s tri-team meet, the Tigers collected three dual meet wins over Navy, Loyola (Md.), and George Mason, sweeping the field.

The committee, consisting of Division I coaches, assesses and ranks the nation’s top 25 dual meet teams. Their evaluation takes into account head-to-head dual meet outcomes, performances since the last rankings, season-long performances, dual meet records, roster changes (such as injuries), and data from the SwimCloud Simulator. It’s important to note that the poll’s objective is not to predict the top finishers in a championship meet format.

The Tigers return to action when they head to Athens, Ga., to compete in the Georgia Invitational for their midseason meet. The competition is set to begin on November 20 and will run through November 22. Each day prelims begin at 8:30 a.m. CT with finals beginning at 4:00 p.m. CT.

The following is the men’s poll with the women’s poll right behind it:

Division I Men

RK Prv Team Points Record
1
2
Texas
373
2-0
2
6
Arizona State
351
6-0
3
4
Indiana
337
0-1
4
1
California
320
2-2
4
3
Florida
320
2-1
6
5
NC State
319
1-1
7
7
Georgia
275
2-3
8
11
Louisville
263
0-2
8
9
Stanford
263
3-0
10
12
Ohio State
227
4-0
11
8
Tennessee
212
0-1
12
NR
North Carolina
199
3-0
13
10
Virginia Tech
186
3-1
14
23
Wisconsin
174
2-1
15
13
Auburn
153
1-1
16
20
Alabama
141
2-0
17
16
Michigan
137
2-0
18
18
Minnesota
123
4-1
19
17
Georgia Tech
109
2-0
20
21
Southern California
92
3-2
21
15
Virginia
77
0-2
22
19
LSU
76
4-2
23
14
Texas A&M
64
2-0
24
22
Florida State
31
0-4
25
NR
Princeton
28
2-0

Division I Women

Rk
Prv
Team
Points
 Record
1
1
Virginia
425
 2-0
2
2
Texas
408
 2-0
3
6
Indiana
371
 1-1
4
4
Stanford
364
 2-0
5
12
NC State
358
 2-0
6
3
Florida
346
 3-1
7
7
Louisville
341
 4-0
8
5
Tennessee
304
 0-1
9
8
California
271
 2-1
10
15
Wisconsin
269
 2-0
11
14
Michigan
248
 3-0
12
10
Georgia
235
 3-2
13
18
Arizona State
206
 4-3
14
13
LSU
198
 6-2
15
11
Ohio State
194
 5-0
16
9
Southern California
173
 2-0
17
NR
Alabama
159
 2-0
18
19
Auburn
142
 2-0
19
21
North Carolina
134
 1-2
20
17
South Carolina
100
 3-2
21
16
Duke
98
 2-1
22
20
Texas A&M
58
 4-0
23
23
Minnesota
57
 6-1
24
22
UCLA
27
 1-0
25
24
Miami (FL)
12
 3-1

