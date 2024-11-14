LSU Swimming & Diving In The CSCAA Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released the latest edition of the Division I Top 25 dual meet poll Thursday with both the LSU men’s and women’s team appearing in their respective top 25 lists.

The LSU women are ranked No. 14 in the newest poll, while the LSU men are slotted at the No. 22 spot. Most recently, LSU split a tri-team meet with Florida State and Alabama, as the men and women both took home victories over FSU. Both teams fell to Alabama. Prior to LSU’s tri-team meet, the Tigers collected three dual meet wins over Navy, Loyola (Md.), and George Mason, sweeping the field.

The committee, consisting of Division I coaches, assesses and ranks the nation’s top 25 dual meet teams. Their evaluation takes into account head-to-head dual meet outcomes, performances since the last rankings, season-long performances, dual meet records, roster changes (such as injuries), and data from the SwimCloud Simulator. It’s important to note that the poll’s objective is not to predict the top finishers in a championship meet format.

The Tigers return to action when they head to Athens, Ga., to compete in the Georgia Invitational for their midseason meet. The competition is set to begin on November 20 and will run through November 22. Each day prelims begin at 8:30 a.m. CT with finals beginning at 4:00 p.m. CT.

The following is the men’s poll with the women’s poll right behind it: