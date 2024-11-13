BATON ROUGE, La. – The 2025 LSU baseball team will conduct intra-squad scrimmages this weekend at 4:30 p.m. Friday, 12 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. Sunday.

LSU’s fall baseball intra-squad scrimmages are open to the public in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field with free admission and parking.

Gates to the stadium will open approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of each scrimmage, and fans will be admitted through the Gate 2 home plate entrance.

LSU opens the 2025 season on Friday, February 14, when the Tigers play host to Purdue Fort Wayne in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.