McMahon, Basketball Staff Lock in Third Signee, Jalen Reece, Top 4 Class on Rivals.com

BATON ROUGE – LSU men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon announced on Wednesday that LSU has received and approved signing papers for guard Jalen Reece of Orlando, Florida to join the Tigers for the 2024-25 season.

Reece marks the third signee on the opening day of the fall period.

The 6-0 point guard from Oak Ridge High School in Orlando, a four-star recruit, averaged 16 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 steals in his junior season. Oak Ridge won 27 games last season.

“Jalen Reece is a true floor general with excellent court vision and elite passing ability,” said Coach McMahon. “Creative and smart, he makes plays for his teammates while also being a proven scorer. Jalen will bring consistent 3-point shooting to Baton Rouge, and he will flourish in our up-tempo ball screen attack. I love his competitiveness, toughness, and intelligence on both ends of the court. He has winning DNA that translates on the national stage.”

Reece has proven to be a prolific ball handler and distributor, averaging eight assists this past year at Oak Ridge. In EYBL play he averaged 11.3 points and 4.4 assists a contest and led the Peach Jam event this past summer in steals.

The standout is ranked 49 by Rivals, 60 by ESPN and No. 67 in the 247sports composite listings.

With the signing of Reece, the Tigers close a day in which LSU is now ranked fourth by Rivals.com on their team recruiting rankings board. Earlier in the day, LSU signed 6-5 guard Mazi Mosley from Los Angeles, California and 6-11 forward Matt Gilhool from Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania.

“It was a great opening day of the signing period for the LSU Tigers,” said Coach McMahon. “We are thrilled to welcome Matt, Mazi and Jalen to Baton Rouge. I’m so excited about the opportunity to coach this talented class of winners and impact players.”