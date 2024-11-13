LSU Basketball Adds Second Player For 2025-26 In Mazi Mosley

BATON ROUGE – LSU Basketball Coach Matt McMahon announced the addition of 6-5 guard Mazi Mosley for the 2025-26 season.

Mosley, who hails from Los Angeles, California is a 6-5 guard four-star prospect.

“Mazi Mosley is an athletic guard with good size at 6-5,” said Coach McMahon. “We love his 3-point shooting along with his ability to get in the paint off the dribble. He plays with great unselfishness and can make all of the reads as a passer. Mazi can play multiple positions on the perimeter and will excel in our system. We love the contagious energy and spirit he brings to our team.”

Mosley advanced to the 2024 Top 100 camp where he averaged 11.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. At the Section 7 elite event in Glendale, Arizona, he averaged 22.8 points and 6.3 rebounds. That event was played in State Farm Stadium, home of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals with 12 different basketball courts laid out on the arena floor.

He is ranked No. 40 by Rivals.com

Mosley, who played baseball for some 10 years before concentrating fully on basketball, is the nephew of longtime basketball icon, Magic Johnson.