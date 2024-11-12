Versus South Carolina

Despite being swept in three of its last four matches, South Carolina has a few big wins on its 2024 resume, including a sweep over then-ranked No. 19 Florida in Gainesville, Fla. South Carolina enters the PMAC hitting .227 on the season on 12.84 kills per set and has 104 aces, while defensively averaging 2.09 blocks and 13.51 digs per set.  

Riley Whitesides paces the Gamecocks with 4.31 kills per set (No. 7 in the SEC) and a team-high 23 aces. Her 25 blocks help lead her to 4.81 points per set, the eighth-best in the conference. Oby Anadi leads the team with a .367 hitting percentage on 133 kills and averages 0.92 blocks per set behind Ellie Ruprich’s 0.97. Sarah Jordan directs the offense with 9.49 assists per set (No. 9 in the SEC), and Victoria Harris leads the way with 4.09 digs per set (No. 5 in the SEC).