BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU (13-10, 5-7 SEC) is ready for a vital midweek matchup as South Carolina (13-9, 4-7 SEC) comes to town for a 7 p.m. CT match on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, which will be streamed on SEC Network+.

Wednesday will be the first of two matches this week to conclude LSU’s 2024 home schedule. For fans, the first 200 to enter the PMAC will receive an LSU volleyball belt bag.

The Tigers face the Gamecocks in a crucial match with a trip to the NCAA Tournament on the line. LSU, ranked No. 67 in the latest RPI rankings, could help itself with a victory against South Carolina, which sits at No. 47 in the RPI standings. The RPI is the rating percentage index, a quantity used to rank teams based upon their wins, losses and strength of schedule. This system helps in the selection and seeding of teams for the NCAA Tournament.

This season on the court, LSU has a .229 hitting percentage, averages 12.93 kills and 1.32 aces per set (115 total), and has 2.08 blocks and 13.69 digs per set (No. 6 in the SEC).

Jurnee Robinson ranks second in the SEC with 4.91 kills and 5.55 points per set, which also ranks No. 8 and No. 9 in Division I volleyball, respectively. Robinson averages 21.3 points and 18.9 kills per match and has 10 double-doubles and 10 20-kill matches this season.

LSU’s middle blockers, Jessica Jones and Angelina Lee, combine for 317 kills on a .322 hitting percentage and average 1.90 blocks per set on 165 total blocks. Lee leads the Tigers with 0.98 blocks per set and a .325 hitting percentage on 179 kills. She also has a .362 hitting percentage in SEC matches alone, ranking No. 6 in the conference. Jones follows with 0.92 blocks per set and has 138 kills on a .311 hitting percentage. Jones – a true freshman – has two matches this season with 10 or more blocks.

Bailey Ortega ranks No. 8 in the SEC with 9.94 assists per set. Ortega has three matches with 50 or more assists this season and is one of five active SEC setters with at least 3,000 career assists.

LSU leads South Carolina in the all-time series 32-18. The Tigers are on a six-match winning streak and have won the last five matches played in Baton Rouge.

