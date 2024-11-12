LSU Freshman Golfer Rocio Tejedo Named To Final Fall Watchlist For ANNIKA Award

BATON ROUGE – The Haskins Foundation has announced the Final Fall ANNIKA Award Watch List presented by Stifel and LSU freshman golfer Rocio Tejedo remains on the list as the fall season comes to a conclusion.

Tejedo, who is ranked No. 39 on the World Amateur Golf Rankings and No. 17 in the Scoreboard/Clippd NCAA Performance Rankings, had a strong opening fall semester with three top five finishes and a win and tie in the East Lake Cup match play.

She has also been recently selected to be part of the European squad that will take on an Asia-Pacific team in January at the Patsy Hankins matches in the United Arab Emirates.

Here is the 2024-2025 Final Fall ANNIKA Award Watch List (listed alphabetically):

Emma Bunch, New Mexico State

Carolina Chacarra, Wake Forest

Hannah Darling, South Carolina

Anna Davis, Auburn

Megha Ganne, Stanford

Natasha Kiel, Purdue

Grace Kilcrease, Oklahoma State

Jasmine Koo, Southern California

Vivian Lu, Washington

Maria Jose Marin, Arkansas

Bella McCauley, Minnesota

Farah O’Keefe, Texas

Meja Ortengren, Stanford

Catherine Park, Southern California

Julia Lopez Ramirez, Mississippi State

Patience Rhodes, Arizona State

Kiara Romero, Oregon

Louise Rydqvist, South Carolina

Megan Streicher, North Carolina

Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford

Rocio Tejedo, LSU

Mirabel Ting, Florida State

Kendall Todd, Arkansas

Avery Weed, Mississippi State

Lottie Woad, Florida State

About the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel:

Created in 2014, the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel is annually given to the top female Division 1 collegiate golfer; the winner voted on by players, coaches and members of the college golf media. Named for Annika Sorenstam, the award was created in partnership with the Haskins Foundation to acknowledge the top female golfer and to match the Haskins Award presented by Stifel, which acknowledges the top male Division I collegiate golfer. Ingrid Lindblad (LSU) became the 11th ANNIKA Award winner in 2024.