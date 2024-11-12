LSU Freshman Golfer Rocio Tejedo Named To Final Fall Watchlist For ANNIKA Award
BATON ROUGE – The Haskins Foundation has announced the Final Fall ANNIKA Award Watch List presented by Stifel and LSU freshman golfer Rocio Tejedo remains on the list as the fall season comes to a conclusion.
Tejedo, who is ranked No. 39 on the World Amateur Golf Rankings and No. 17 in the Scoreboard/Clippd NCAA Performance Rankings, had a strong opening fall semester with three top five finishes and a win and tie in the East Lake Cup match play.
She has also been recently selected to be part of the European squad that will take on an Asia-Pacific team in January at the Patsy Hankins matches in the United Arab Emirates.
Here is the 2024-2025 Final Fall ANNIKA Award Watch List (listed alphabetically):
Emma Bunch, New Mexico State
Carolina Chacarra, Wake Forest
Hannah Darling, South Carolina
Anna Davis, Auburn
Megha Ganne, Stanford
Natasha Kiel, Purdue
Grace Kilcrease, Oklahoma State
Jasmine Koo, Southern California
Vivian Lu, Washington
Maria Jose Marin, Arkansas
Bella McCauley, Minnesota
Farah O’Keefe, Texas
Meja Ortengren, Stanford
Catherine Park, Southern California
Julia Lopez Ramirez, Mississippi State
Patience Rhodes, Arizona State
Kiara Romero, Oregon
Louise Rydqvist, South Carolina
Megan Streicher, North Carolina
Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford
Rocio Tejedo, LSU
Mirabel Ting, Florida State
Kendall Todd, Arkansas
Avery Weed, Mississippi State
Lottie Woad, Florida State
About the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel:
Created in 2014, the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel is annually given to the top female Division 1 collegiate golfer; the winner voted on by players, coaches and members of the college golf media. Named for Annika Sorenstam, the award was created in partnership with the Haskins Foundation to acknowledge the top female golfer and to match the Haskins Award presented by Stifel, which acknowledges the top male Division I collegiate golfer. Ingrid Lindblad (LSU) became the 11th ANNIKA Award winner in 2024.