BATON ROUGE–LSU Men’s Golfers Algot Kleen and Árni Sveinsson have been named to the Final Fall Watchlist for the Fred Haskins Award, an honor given to the most outstanding men’s collegiate golfer each Spring.
Kleen earned his mention after a strong start to his first season as a Tiger. Through five tournaments in the fall, Kleen recorded one win at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate where he finished at 12-under 198. The standout senior also finished in second place at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational and tied for the 13th at the Fallen Oak Collegiate.
Kleen is ranked as the No. 15 men’s collegiate golfer in the national power ratings and carries a 1-under 70.30 stroke average. Kleen has also posted eight rounds under par with a low round of 9-under 63.
Sveinsson made his first appearance on the Fred Haskins Watchlist after getting off to one of the best starts in the nation with one individual title and two top 5 finishes. Sveinsson has been the picture of consistency in his first five appearances, as the freshman phenom has never finished outside of the top 25 in any event this season.
Additionally, Sveinsson is the only freshman to earn a spot on the Fred Haskins FInal Fall Watchlist, a list that contains all of the best names in college golf. The freshman currently holds a 1-under 70.33 stroke average which is second best on the Tiger golf team, only behind the aforementioned Kleen.
The Fred Haskins Award has a prestigious history, with multiple PGA Tour legends and major championship winners earning the honor while competing collegiately. Notable Haskins Award recipients include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Ben Crenshaw, Stewart Cink and countless other names. Sveinsson and Kleen will both aim for strong Spring performances to hopefully take home the storied honor.
Full Watchlist
Josele Ballester, Arizona State
Jackson Buchanan, Illinois
Tiger Christensen, Arizona
Luke Clanton, Florida State
Pablo Ereno, UCLA
Ethan Fang, Oklahoma State
David Ford, North Carolina
Josiah Gilbert, Auburn
John Heckel Jr., Army
Ben James, Virginia
Algot Kleen, LSU
Jackson Koivun, Auburn
Michael La Sasso, Ole Miss
Christiaan Maas, Texas
Nick Mason, Kansas State
Jacob Modleski, Notre Dame
Omar Morales, UCLA
Tommy Morrison, Texas
Sebastian Moss, Louisville
Jake Peacock, South Florida
Arni Sveinsson, LSU
Brendan Valdes, Auburn
Jackson Van Paris, Vanderbilt
Kieron van Wyk, College of Charleston
Connor Williams, Arizona State