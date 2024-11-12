BATON ROUGE–LSU Men’s Golfers Algot Kleen and Árni Sveinsson have been named to the Final Fall Watchlist for the Fred Haskins Award, an honor given to the most outstanding men’s collegiate golfer each Spring.

Kleen earned his mention after a strong start to his first season as a Tiger. Through five tournaments in the fall, Kleen recorded one win at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate where he finished at 12-under 198. The standout senior also finished in second place at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational and tied for the 13th at the Fallen Oak Collegiate.

Kleen is ranked as the No. 15 men’s collegiate golfer in the national power ratings and carries a 1-under 70.30 stroke average. Kleen has also posted eight rounds under par with a low round of 9-under 63.

Sveinsson made his first appearance on the Fred Haskins Watchlist after getting off to one of the best starts in the nation with one individual title and two top 5 finishes. Sveinsson has been the picture of consistency in his first five appearances, as the freshman phenom has never finished outside of the top 25 in any event this season.

Additionally, Sveinsson is the only freshman to earn a spot on the Fred Haskins FInal Fall Watchlist, a list that contains all of the best names in college golf. The freshman currently holds a 1-under 70.33 stroke average which is second best on the Tiger golf team, only behind the aforementioned Kleen.

The Fred Haskins Award has a prestigious history, with multiple PGA Tour legends and major championship winners earning the honor while competing collegiately. Notable Haskins Award recipients include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Ben Crenshaw, Stewart Cink and countless other names. Sveinsson and Kleen will both aim for strong Spring performances to hopefully take home the storied honor.

Full Watchlist

Josele Ballester, Arizona State

Jackson Buchanan, Illinois

Tiger Christensen, Arizona

Luke Clanton, Florida State

Pablo Ereno, UCLA

Ethan Fang, Oklahoma State

David Ford, North Carolina

Josiah Gilbert, Auburn

John Heckel Jr., Army

Ben James, Virginia

Algot Kleen, LSU

Jackson Koivun, Auburn

Michael La Sasso, Ole Miss

Christiaan Maas, Texas

Nick Mason, Kansas State

Jacob Modleski, Notre Dame

Omar Morales, UCLA

Tommy Morrison, Texas

Sebastian Moss, Louisville

Jake Peacock, South Florida

Arni Sveinsson, LSU

Brendan Valdes, Auburn

Jackson Van Paris, Vanderbilt

Kieron van Wyk, College of Charleston

Connor Williams, Arizona State