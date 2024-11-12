Danielewicz, Paul Share SEC Diver of the Week Honors

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU divers Zayne Danielewicz and Carson Paul shared SEC Diver of Week honors Tuesday for their performances in a tri-team meet with Alabama and Florida State, the league office announced.

The honor from the SEC is Paul’s second of the season and career, while Danielewicz earned the first conference honor of his career.

Danielewicz and Paul split wins on the springboard events, as Paul took first place on the one meter with a score of 361.65, and Danielewicz won the three meter event with a score of 391.45.

“Carson and Zayne stepped up in a big way against Alabama and FSU sweeping both diving events,” diving coach Drew Livingston said. “Zayne deserves special recognition. He has been grinding for a while to put together a performance like he had on Friday. They both represented LSU well. It really is special for me to see both of them recognized together.”

Danielewicz, a native of Riverwoods, Ill., achieved a personal best on the three-meter springboard. His score on the event ranks ninth in program history and is a season-best for the senior. In addition to his win, he placed second on the one meter with a score of 341.10.

Paul, a product from Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, claimed second place on the three meter with a score of 384.90.

LSU split its dual meets against Florida State and Alabama, taking home the victory over the Seminoles, 161.50-138.50, and falling to the Crimson Tide.

The Tigers return to action when they head to Athens, Ga., to compete in the Georgia Invitational for their midseason meet. The competition is set to begin on November 20 and will run through November 22. Each day prelims begin at 8:30 a.m. CT with finals beginning at 4:00 p.m. CT.