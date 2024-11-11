BATON ROUGE, La. – Award-winning, multi-platinum singer-songwriter and LSU graduate Jordan Davis will headline the 2nd Annual Bayou Traditions Gala: A Louisiana Saturday Night, it was announced today.

A Louisiana Saturday Night will take place on the field of Tiger Stadium on Saturday, May 3, 2025. This fundraising experience will be a vibrant celebration of Louisiana’s rich culture of sports and music, featuring an acoustic set by Shreveport native Jordan Davis.

The evening will kick off with a student-athlete panel that highlights their experiences and the importance of name, image, and likeness opportunities for LSU student-athletes.

“A Louisiana Saturday Night featuring Jordan Davis emphasizes our commitment to ensuring LSU student-athletes have the best NIL opportunities in front of them while bringing our community together for an unforgettable evening of Louisiana entertainment,” said LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward. “Additionally, we are thrilled to create unique experiences within our facilities, making this a fun and exciting night for everyone involved.”

CMA and ACM award-winning artist and the 2022 LSU Young Alumnus of the Year, Davis shared his excitement about returning to LSU, saying, “Performing in Death Valley for a team and place that means so much to me is special, and I can’t wait to share my music and stories with everyone while supporting the amazing student-athletes at LSU.”

In addition to the engaging panel and the acoustic set filled with songs and stories from Davis, the evening will feature a live auction, and Parish County Line will take the stage to round out the night.

“Creating innovative events like this to enhance NIL opportunities is an exciting experience for our team and also a great opportunity to enhance the future of our student-athletes,” Tiger Athletic Foundation President and CEO Matt Borman said. “We are committed to continuing our efforts to elevate NIL opportunities at LSU, and this is another example of that commitment in action.”

The event is on sale now at LSUTAF.org/events, with packages starting at $5,000, including taxes & fees. Each table purchased will provide admission for eight attendees. Proceeds will go to support LSU student-athlete NIL opportunities via Bayou Traditions. All opportunities to attend are outlined below.

$30,000 – Fleur-de-lis Level – Exclusive VIP Experience

Meet & Greet with Jordan Davis prior to event

Event Aspect Entitlement Opportunity

LSU Football Operations Tour with an LSU Celebrity Tour Guide

Signed Jordan Davis LSU Football Helmet

Two Reserved Tables with 16 Total Event Tickets

16 Total Hatch Show Prints, 2 signed by Jordan Davis

First priority opportunity to be joined by an LSU Coach/Notable Alumni at your table on a first-come, first-served basis.

$15,000 – Mambo Level

LSU Football Operations Tour with an LSU Celebrity Tour Guide

Signed Jordan Davis LSU Football Helmet

Reserved Table with Eight Event Tickets

8 Total Hatch Show Prints, 1 signed by Jordan Davis

Second priority opportunity to be joined by an LSU Coach/Notable Alumni at your table on a first-come, first-served basis.

$10,000 – Lagniappe Level

Reserved Table with Eight Event Tickets

8 Total Hatch Show Prints, 1 signed by Jordan Davis

Third priority opportunity to be joined by an LSU Coach/Notable Alumni at your table on a first-come, first-served basis.

$5,000 – C’est Bon Level

Reserved Table with Eight Event Tickets

8 Total Hatch Show Prints, 1 Signed by Jordan Davis

Join us for an exciting night filled with music and sports to support LSU student-athletes. For more details about A Louisiana Saturday Night Featuring Jordan Davis, visit LSUTAF.org/events. Questions can be directed to the Tiger Athletic Foundation at events@lsutaf.org or (225) 578-4823.

Effective July 11, 2024, all contributions in support of Bayou Traditions will receive 4 priority points per $1,000 contributed. These points will count toward your lifetime and philanthropic point totals. Contributions to Bayou Traditions do not qualify as charitable donations. Contributions received are directly deposited with Bayou Traditions. TAFSC is a service provider to Bayou Traditions and is not compensated based on funds received by Bayou Traditions.