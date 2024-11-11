LSU Hosts Charleston Southern Tuesday in Annual Field Trip Game

BATON ROUGE – No. 7 LSU will host Charleston Southern Tuesday at 11 a.m. CT in the PMAC for the program’s annual field trip game where nearly 10,000 school kids from the greater Baton Rouge area are expected to be in attendance.

Season ticket holders are reminded that the CSU game was not part of this year’s season package, but single-game tickets are available. With LSU’s classes in session, fans coming to the game are asked to park in lot 108 where there will be a shuttle available to get to the PMAC.

The game will air on the SEC Network+ as a simulcast with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams’ call on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

Flau’Jae Johnson enters the game needing 18 points to reach 1,000 points in her career. The junior has been a mainstay in the lineup since her freshman season when she played a critical part in LSU’s first national championship. Two games into this season, Johnson is averaging 24.5 points per game and has scored at least 20 points in each of the past five games.

Over the first two games LSU has had an average margin of victory of 55 points. The Tigers scored 95 points in both of the first two games and CSU has surrendered 87.0 points per game through its first three contests.