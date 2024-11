BATON ROUGE – LSU Football’s game against Vanderbilt in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 23, will kickoff at either 6:30 or 6:45 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN or the SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday.

Nov. 23 SEC Football Schedule

11 a.m. CT – Ole Miss at Florida, ABC

11:45 a.m. CT – UMass at Georgia, SEC Network

12 p.m. CT – UTEP at Tennessee, ESPN+/SEC Network+

2:30 p.m. CT – Kentucky at Texas, ABC

3 p.m. CT – Louisiana Tech at Arkansas, ESPN+/SEC Network+

3 p.m. CT – Wofford at South Carolina, ESPN+/SEC Network+

3:15 p.m. CT – Missouri at Mississippi St., SEC Network

6:30 p.m. CT – Alabama at Oklahoma, ABC

* 6:30 or 6:45 p.m. CT – Texas A&M at Auburn, ESPN or SEC Network

* 6:30 or 6:45 p.m. CT – Vanderbilt at LSU, ESPN or SEC Network

* game times and networks to be determined after games of November 16