LAFAYETTE, La. – LSU split a pair of nine-inning exhibition games with UL Lafayette Sunday at Tigue Moore Field. The Tigers defeated the Cajuns, 9-4, in the first game, while UL Lafayette posted a 6-3 win in the second contest.

LSU first baseman Jared Jones was 3-for-5 at the plate in Game 1 with two homers and five RBI.

LSU grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth of the first game when Jones launched a solo homer to right field before designated hitter Jake Brown doubled and later scored on a Cajuns throwing error.

After the Cajuns scored a run in the bottom of the fourth, the Tigers extended the advantage to 6-1 when Jones unloaded a grand slam to left field.

A two-run homer by third baseman Michael Braswell III and a solo dinger by centerfielder Chris Stanfield in consecutive at-bats gave the Tigers a 9-1 lead in the top of the sixth inning.

Junior right-hander Gavin Guidry and freshman right-hander William Schmidt sparked the Tigers’ pitching effort in Game 1, as each fired two scoreless innings. Guidry started the game and worked 2.0 innings with two hits, no walks and two strikeouts.

Schmidt pitched the final two innings of the contest and allowed no hits with one walk and one strikeout.

Game 2 for LSU was highlighted by the pitching of junior left-hander Conner Ware and freshman right-hander Casan Evans.

Ware started the third inning and pitched two perfect frames with five strikeouts, needing only 30 pitches.

Evans entered the nightcap in the seventh inning and blanked the Cajuns through two innings with no hits, one walk and five strikeouts.

Rightfielder Ashton Larson and designated hitter Luis Hernandez each produced two hits and one RBI to pace the Tigers’ Game 2 offense.

LSU will continue its fall practice session through Saturday, November 23, with a series of intra-squad scrimmages.

The Tigers open the 2025 season on Friday, February 14, when they play host to Purdue Fort Wayne in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.