In a season where the Tigers have seen tremendous improvement on the defensive side of the ball, fifth-year senior cornerback Zy Alexander has been at the nucleus of the monumental shift. After transferring from nearby Southeastern Louisiana, Alexander was quickly able to adapt to the fast-paced, physical SEC style.

LSU’s lockdown corner has been exceptional all season, making key play after key play in big games for the Tigers. Opposing teams have struggled to get open against Alexander, and his ability to stay on the hip of any receiver ranks among the best in all of college football. The speed, physicality and technique of Alexander consistently leave opposing receivers on Zy Island.

After suffering an ACL injury against Army in 2023, Alexander worked tirelessly to get healthy and see the field again.

“I’m feeling great to be back out there. It’s been a long process, but I’m just blessed and grateful that I get to be out there again,” Alexander said. “We had to move some guys around; I went back in at corner and Sage (Ryan) moved to safety. So whatever the defense needs, that’s where I’ll be.”

Alexander also mentioned that his mindset shifted after his injury.

“After injuring my knee, it made me look at things a little differently,” he explained. “I had to work hard to get back on the field, so I don’t take any play for granted.”

This sense of urgency with which Alexander plays has given him the ability to transform his game to the next level. Across all metrics and data, Alexander has improved in 2024 and demonstrated his ability to compete at the highest level of college football.

The shift that Alexander made in his mindset is evident in his performance this season, and it has permeated throughout the defense. Alexander, a veteran presence on that side of the ball, has been a catalyst for change in the secondary. He is currently ranked as the No. 1 cornerback in the Power 4 conferences by Pro Football Focus, with an elite 87.5 season-long grade. When opposing quarterbacks target Alexander, the average passer rating is a measly 4.4.

Both of Alexander’s interceptions this season have come in the end zone and have required an immense level of focus and concentration. That kind of success is not new to the defensive leader. While at Southeastern Louisiana, Alexander was a two-time All-Southland Conference selection and an AP Third Team FCS All-American in 2022.

After transferring to LSU in 2023, Alexander made an immediate impact in the secondary. In eight games last season, the standout defensive back recorded 44 tackles, seven passes defended and two interceptions.

Alexander credits much of his success to esteemed LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond.

“Coach Raymond has a big impact on me. We’re from the same town, so having him in practice and learning from him is a great opportunity.” Alexander said.

The standout corner hails from Loreauville, La., a small town outside of Lafayette where he learned to play football and became the man he is now.

“Not many people know where Loreauville is, so being able to put my town on the map is something I’m really proud of,” he explained.

The pride with which Alexander plays is evident each Saturday. Whether it be lockdown coverage, game-changing tackles or ball-hawk ability, Alexander shows his tenacity and strong mindset every snap.

This season, Alexander has racked up 14 tackles, one sack, five passes defended and two interceptions. He earned a game ball in LSU’s overtime win against Ole Miss after intercepting quarterback Jaxson Dart’s pass in the end zone and consistently guarding the Rebels’ receiving corps.

Before the season began, Alexander was a name that flew under the radar for both LSU and college football fans. But, with elite consistency and relentless resilience, Alexander has quickly risen to the top of the ranks at his position. The 2024 season holds high expectations for the LSU football program, and a leader like Alexander is necessary for success. He takes it upon himself to lift his teammates and be a positive influence on and off the field.

“I try to show the guys that the game is never too big. If you go out and do the things you’re coached to do, you’ll be great,” Alexander said. “We’re constantly working on technique and other things Coach Raymond preaches to us.”

Alexander’s veteran presence has been a major asset both for the LSU secondary and for the entire defensive unit.