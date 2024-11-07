LSU Women Tipoff Big Weekend In Baton Rouge Friday Night Against NSU

BATON ROUGE – A big weekend in Baton Rouge will tipoff when LSU hosts Northwestern State in the PMAC Friday night at 7 p.m. CT for the Tigers’ second game of the season.

Along with the women’s basketball game on Friday, LSU Football has a primetime matchup against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday night on ABC. ESPN’s College Gameday will be in LSU’s quad Saturday morning from 8-11 and Flau’Jae Johnson will join the show live at 9:18 a.m. CT. The weekend will wrap up Sunday when the LSU’s Men’s Basketball team plays their second game of the season on Sunday afternoon against Alabama State.

Single-game tickets for Friday’s game are still available. In celebration of Military Appreciation, U.S. Veterans can receive discounted tickets through the LSU Ticket Office. The first 300 students to Friday’s game will receive free Raising Canes.

Seimone Augustus is in her first season on staff as an assistant coach with the Tigers. The former LSU star player, Augustus went into four Halls of Fame earlier this year: The East Baton Rouge Parish Athletic Hall of Fame, the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. At the start of halftime, LSU will recognize Augustus for her accomplishments on all four enshrinements and will show her speech – an Ode to Louisiana Basketball – on the videoboard. She will also be recognized during Saturday’s football game in the first quarter.

Fans can watch the game on SEC Network+ with Lyn Rollins and Victor Howell. Shaeeta Williams and Patrick Wright will call the game on the SEC Sports Radio Network.

The Tigers opened their season Monday with a 95-44 victory over Eastern Kentucky. Flau’Jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams combined to score 63 points. Sa’Myah Smith, in her first game back after suffering a knee injury seven games into last season, recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Throughout much of the EKU game, LSU showed a full-court press.

After a handful of minor injuries kept a few player out of the second exhibition, the only player out with an injury Friday night was Mjracle Sheppard who is expected back later this month. The Tigers are still looking to get 100-percent, but Monday night offered a chance for LSU to build early season chemistry.

“We have depth, but we don’t have it right now,” Coach Kim Mulkey said Monday after the game. “I’m still piecing stuff together. I played Mikaylah at the four some. Our depth will definitely help us down the road. We’ve got to get them out on the floor every day. If we can do that, we can play physical, we can play a lot of kids, we can press. That’s why I kept pressing. That’s what we’re going to do. I don’t know if that’s going to be our identity, but if you’re going to get on the floor, you better be able to press and you better be able to help create some things.”

NSU began its season on Wednesday with a 84-33 win over Champion Christian. When the Tigers and Demons met last season, LSU took the game, 81-36.