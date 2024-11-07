LSU Hits the Road for Matches at Tennessee, No. 13 Kentucky

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team heads east for weekend matches at Tennessee and No. 13 Kentucky.

LSU (13-8, 5-5 SEC) opens its weekend with a 5:30 p.m. CT match versus Tennessee (11-9, 4-6 SEC) on Friday, Nov. 8, at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., on SEC Network+. The Tigers will conclude the weekend at 3:30 p.m. against No. 13 Kentucky (14-7, 8-2 SEC) on Sunday, Nov. 10, at the historic and newly renovated Memorial Coliseum. Sunday’s match will be televised on SEC Network.

The Tigers have won four of their last six matches and are 6-3 when playing away from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU is coming off a 3-1 victory over Alabama, in which they hit .307 on the day to raise their season hitting percentage to .231. On offense, the Tigers average 13.10 kills, 12.22 assists and 1.32 aces per set while recording 2.09 blocks and 13.79 digs per set (No. 6 in the SEC) to hold the opposition to a .231 hitting percentage.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson continues to dominate this season, ranking second in the SEC with 4.95 kills per set and 5.58 points per set. Robinson, who averages 21.7 points and 19.1 kills per match, has 10 double-doubles and 10 20-kill matches this season. She is coming off her third consecutive match with 20 or more kills for the third time this season, and her seven 20-kill double-doubles lead all power conference players in 2024.

LSU’s middle blockers, Jessica Jones and Angelina Lee, combine for 292 kills on a .321 hitting percentage and average 1.90 blocks per set on 154 total blocks. The duo went off for 29 kills and had one error for a .519 hitting percentage against Alabama. Lee leads the Tigers with 0.96 blocks per set and a .337 hitting efficiency behind 163 kills. She also has a .397 hitting percentage in SEC matches alone, ranking No. 3 in the conference. Jones follows with 0.94 blocks per set and has 129 kills on a .304 hitting percentage. Jones – a true freshman – has two matches this season with 10 or more blocks.

Graduate setter Bailey Ortega ranks No. 7 in the conference with 10.16 assists per set. Ortega has tallied three consecutive double-doubles, moving her total to seven double-doubles on the year. The transfer setter has three matches with 50 or more assists this season and is three assists shy of 3,000 career assists.

LSU leads Tennessee in its all-time series 40-32 but trails Kentucky 25-49.

