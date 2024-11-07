LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Volleyball

LSU Hits the Road for Matches at Tennessee, No. 13 Kentucky

LSU looks to end losing streaks versus Tennessee and Kentucky on the road. The Tigers are 6-3 in matches played away from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center this season.

Live Stats Schedule Match Notes +0
LSU Hits the Road for Matches at Tennessee, No. 13 Kentucky

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team heads east for weekend matches at Tennessee and No. 13 Kentucky.

LSU (13-8, 5-5 SEC) opens its weekend with a 5:30 p.m. CT match versus Tennessee (11-9, 4-6 SEC) on Friday, Nov. 8, at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., on SEC Network+. The Tigers will conclude the weekend at 3:30 p.m. against No. 13 Kentucky (14-7, 8-2 SEC) on Sunday, Nov. 10, at the historic and newly renovated Memorial Coliseum. Sunday’s match will be televised on SEC Network.

The Tigers have won four of their last six matches and are 6-3 when playing away from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU is coming off a 3-1 victory over Alabama, in which they hit .307 on the day to raise their season hitting percentage to .231. On offense, the Tigers average 13.10 kills, 12.22 assists and 1.32 aces per set while recording 2.09 blocks and 13.79 digs per set (No. 6 in the SEC) to hold the opposition to a .231 hitting percentage.   

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson continues to dominate this season, ranking second in the SEC with 4.95 kills per set and 5.58 points per set. Robinson, who averages 21.7 points and 19.1 kills per match, has 10 double-doubles and 10 20-kill matches this season. She is coming off her third consecutive match with 20 or more kills for the third time this season, and her seven 20-kill double-doubles lead all power conference players in 2024.

LSU’s middle blockers, Jessica Jones and Angelina Lee, combine for 292 kills on a .321 hitting percentage and average 1.90 blocks per set on 154 total blocks. The duo went off for 29 kills and had one error for a .519 hitting percentage against Alabama. Lee leads the Tigers with 0.96 blocks per set and a .337 hitting efficiency behind 163 kills. She also has a .397 hitting percentage in SEC matches alone, ranking No. 3 in the conference. Jones follows with 0.94 blocks per set and has 129 kills on a .304 hitting percentage. Jones – a true freshman – has two matches this season with 10 or more blocks.

Graduate setter Bailey Ortega ranks No. 7 in the conference with 10.16 assists per set. Ortega has tallied three consecutive double-doubles, moving her total to seven double-doubles on the year. The transfer setter has three matches with 50 or more assists this season and is three assists shy of 3,000 career assists.

LSU leads Tennessee in its all-time series 40-32 but trails Kentucky 25-49.

To support LSU volleyball student-athletes through Bayou Traditions, click here, or to contribute to the Volleyball Excellence Fund, click here

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.

at Tennessee

After ending its three-match road stint, Tennessee returns home where they hold a 6-2 record, including a 2-1 mark in SEC matches. The Lady Vols are coming off a 3-0 loss at South Carolina on Sunday, Nov. 3. Tennessee ranks third in the SEC with a .284 hitting percentage this season, averaging 13.08 kills, 12.15 assists and 1.68 aces per set (No. 5 in the SEC). They also rank No. 3 in the conference, allowing a .247 opposing hitting percentage behind 2.02 blocks and 12.81 digs per set.

Outside hitter Nina Cajic sits at No. 6 in the league with 4.90 points and 4.31 kills per set. She also leads the team with 32 aces and adds 24 blocks. Middle blocker Keondreya Granberry leads the team with 0.88 blocks per set (65 total) and leads the SEC with a .485 hitting percentage on 138 kills. Setter Caroline Kerr hands out 10.19 assists per set, ranking No. 6 in the SEC, and adds 69 kills, 36 blocks and 23 aces on the year.

LSU has dropped the last four matches against Tennessee, and the last five played in Knoxville. The Tigers are seeking its first win against the Lady Vols since sweeping them in Baton Rouge on Oct. 24, 2021, and their first win in Knoxville since the five-set decision favoring the Tigers on Oct. 11, 2019.

at No. 13 Kentucky

Kentucky sits second in the SEC standings and are winners of five straight matches, featuring four consecutive sweeps. The Wildcats rank No. 5 in the league with 13.36 kills and 12.64 assists per set, rank No. 3 with 1.80 aces per set and have a .252 hitting percentage. UK holds its opponents to a .196 hitting percentage (No. 4 in the SEC) and logs 2.00 blocks and 11.70 digs per set. 

Outside hitter Brooklyn DeLeye leads the Wildcats with 5.25 points and 4.64 kills, ranking No. 3 in the SEC. She is also the team leader with 34 aces and contributes 20 blocks. League-leading setter Emma Grome ranks No. 12 in the NCAA with 10.79 assists per set and has 35 blocks, 29 kills and 12 aces this season. Libero Molly Tuozzo anchors the defense with 3.72 digs per set (No. 8 in the SEC) and is second on the team with 26 aces.

LSU is on a three-match skid against Kentucky. The last time LSU defeated UK was in a 3-2 upset in Lexington on Sept. 25, 2022. Kentucky was ranked No. 15 in that match.

Having trouble viewing this document? Install the latest free Adobe Acrobat Reader and use the download link below.

View Full Screen

Related Stories

Gallery: Volleyball vs Alabama

Gallery: Volleyball vs Alabama

LSU Offense Powers Past Alabama for 3-1 Victory

LSU Offense Powers Past Alabama for 3-1 Victory

A total of 2,162 fans filed into the PMAC, marking the fifth-largest crowd in program history and the third match this season to enter the top 10 attendance records. 
Volleyball Welcomes Alabama for Bout Sunday Afternoon

Volleyball Welcomes Alabama for Bout Sunday Afternoon

LSU will host an Alabama club who is on a three-match losing streak. Sunday's match will be streamed on SEC Network+.