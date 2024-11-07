Passion. Perspective. Process.

In a sport where perfection and precision are often the focal point, LSU gymnast Alyona Shchennikova’s final chapter is driven by something deeper – her perspective on gymnastics, her passion for the sport, and the process she has been through.

It’s been a long ride for Shchennikova, but she is fully embracing both the challenges and joys of her journey.

“Everything happens for a reason, and I’ve learned that through this process,” she said.

Prior to the start of LSU’s historic 2024 national championship season, the Colorado native suffered an unexpected Achilles injury during practice, which immediately sidelined her for the rest of the campaign.

Because of the injury, her role on the team shifted in a matter of seconds, but she did not let it affect her. Her initial thoughts transitioned from competition to support, focusing solely on what was best for the team – exemplifying true leadership.

“In that moment it really wasn’t about me, it was about the team and the team goal has always been to win a national championship, no matter what,” Shchennikova said. “I was like, ‘we’re all going to win a national championship at the end,’ so any way I can help the team in that way, I am going to do that.”

Shchennikova could not help through her skills on the mat, but she was more than pleased to take on a different role.

“I was definitely trying to be our team’s number one hype woman and fan,” Shchennikova said. “I love gymnastics, but I love watching gymnastics, so it wasn’t hard for me to step back and watch my best friends do amazing things.”

As the squad’s biggest cheerleader, she was able to encourage her friends throughout the year and watch them succeed on the biggest stage of college gymnastics, as they completed the season-long goal of claiming the program’s first national title. Her seemingly small role played a huge part in the team’s success. Her passion for the sport never dwindled, and her role as a teammate grew even stronger after being out for the 2024 season.

Previously, in 2023, Shchennikova matched her career-high all-around mark of 39.525 and a season high of 9.925 on vault at No. 5 Auburn. That season she also recorded a season high of 9.875 on bars three separate times against No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 23 Arkansas and No. 17 Georgia. In her career at LSU, Shchennikova has earned an All-American honor on the uneven bars, has been selected as an Academic All-American, and has been named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll four times.

Shchennikova has taken a slow recovery, learning to be patient with herself. Watching her teammates Kiya Johnson, Kai Rivers and Cammy Hall go through Achilles injuries the previous years served as hope for Shchennikova during her recovery. Johnson’s dedication to return after her injury inspired Shchennikova to keep fighting.

“It showed me that if she could do it, I could do it, too,” she said.

As Shchennikova steps back into the gym for her final year of eligibility, she is determined to write her own ending. She has been getting stronger and has started training on all four events again, and she is optimistic that she will be back in the lineup this year.

“I want to end it on my terms and have a storybook ending,” she said. “When I came back this year, I came back with an open mind of just wanting to flip again, have fun, and love the sport, so that’s the goal. I want to contribute in any way I can with the team, but I just want to flip again.”

Although the goal is to win another championship, her story is more than that. It is about her determination to finish out strong and her persisting love for the sport.

“I want to be a little bit of hope to younger kids that may get hurt and see that I can come back from this,” she said. The decision to come back rather than to retire her grips is her driving purpose.

For Shchennikova, gymnastics is about having fun while competing alongside friends, and even the little rituals that keep her at ease.

“A lot of people know that I like to have mac and cheese before meets because we make gymnastics a lot bigger than it is,” she said. “I always say that it takes longer to cook mac and cheese than it does to do a routine.”

Shchennikova’s simple and lighthearted approach has allowed her to stay focused and calm when nerves arise. By staying grounded in the moment and finding joy in each routine, she is able to perform in high-stakes situations.

The expectations are high for the LSU Gymnastics team as its gears up to defend its national title in 2025, with the season set to open on January 3 against Iowa State inside the PMAC.

Shchennikova’s goals for her final year at LSU are simple: have fun, help her team, and contribute in any way she can. As she steps onto the competition floor for her last season, her family, coaches, and teammates will be encouraging her each step of the way. “Тигры вперёд!” (translates to “Geaux Tigers” in Louisiana) she cheers in Russian, as the final chapter of her gymnastics career begins.