'College GameDay,' Drone Show, Olympians on Display Saturday

BATON ROUGE – ESPN College GameDay, Olympians, former Tiger football greats, and a drone show are just some of the highlights fans will enjoy Saturday when 15th-ranked LSU hosts 11th-ranked Alabama in a sold-out Tiger Stadium.

Kickoff for the premier matchup in college football is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

ESPN’s College GameDay will start the buzz on campus at 8 a.m. on Saturday when the three-hour show takes place in The Quad. Some of the highlights of College GameDay include the guest picker segment featuring Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes along with a performance by country singer and LSU graduate Jordan Davis.

LSU coach Brian Kelly will appear on the GameDay set at 9:20 a.m.

The LSU women’s basketball team will also make an appearance on College GameDay with dynamic guard Flau’jae Johnson taking part in an interview with Jess Simms during the 9 a.m. hour.

As for the game itself, a new element to the Tiger Stadium experience for fans will be the CUE Audio light show. Fans will be able to help light up Tiger Stadium throughout the game with their mobile devices. To participate, fans will need to download the latest version of the LSU Sports Mobile App prior to arriving to Tiger Stadium. Once in Tiger Stadium, fans will be prompted to scan the QR code displayed on the video board to participate in each light show.

LSU will also treat fans to two drone shows – featuring over 400 drones hovering over the north side of Tiger Stadium – during the game. The first drone show will take place in conjunction with the Golden Band from Tigerland’s halftime performance – a tribute to our military. The second drone show will take place during the traditional Callin’ Baton Rouge video between the third and fourth quarter.

Former LSU and WNBA great and current Tiger assistant coach Seimone Augustus will be recognized for being inducted into four halls of fame in a span of six months. Augustus, arguably the most impactful female student-athlete in LSU history, is in her first year on Kim Mulkey’s staff after a hall-of-fame WNBA career.

LSU will also recognize 22 former and current student-athletes who participated in the 2024 Paris Olympics at halftime following the band performance. The list includes three gold medal winners in Mondo Duplantis (pole vault), Sha’Carri Richardson (4 x 100 relay) and Vernon Norwood (4 x 400 relay). In all, LSU athletes captured eight medals at the Paris Olympics.

Several former LSU football standouts will also be on hand Saturday, including Andrew Whitworth, Jamal Adams, Grant Delpit, Matt Flynn, Ricky Jean-Francois, Stephen Peterman and Leonard Fournette. Jean-Francois, Peterman and Fournette are serving as honorary guest captains for the game.

