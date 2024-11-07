Campbell Among Lombardi Award Semifinalists

BATON ROIUGE – LSU junior left tackle Will Campbell has been selected as a semifinalist for the Lombardi Award, which is presented annually to the outstanding college football lineman on either offense or defense, the Rotary Club of Houston announced on Thursday.

Campbell is one of 12 semifinalists for the prestigious award that includes former LSU standout Glenn Dorsey as a past winner. Dorsey won the honor in 2007.

Campbell, a three-year starter at left tackle, has become one of the most dominant offensive linemen in college football in 2024. In eight games this season, Campbell has been a key component of an LSU offensive line that has allowed an SEC-best four sacks all season. The four sacks rank No. 2 in the nation, behind only Army, who has attempted only 65 passes all season.

In 372 pass blocking opportunities this year, Campbell hasn’t allowed a sack, given up only six quarterback hurries and yielded just four hits on Garrett Nussmeier.

Campbell has played a total of 570 offensive snaps this year, missing only a couple series in blowout wins over Nicholls and South Alabama.

He’s part of an LSU offensive that has been named to the midseason honor roll for the Joe Moore Award, which is given to the top offensive line in college football. Last year, the LSU offensive line was one of three finalists for the Joe Moore Award.

Campbell earned first-team All-SEC honors as a sophomore in 2023 after picking up second-team all-conference honors as a true freshman. He also earned Freshman All-America honors in 2022.

Campbell has earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week as well as being named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll during his career with the Tigers.