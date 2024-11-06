Times of Interest: LSU Football vs. Alabama

In-Game Presentations

1Q/1st Timeout: Game Sponsor (Coca-Cola) recognition

1Q/2nd Timeout: EFCU 100 Years of Tiger Stadium recognition

1Q/3rd Timeout: Seimone Augustus (Women’s Basketball) recognition

1Q/2Q Break: OLOL Geaux Hero and Campbell Society

2Q/1st Timeout: Super Chevy Soldier Salute

3Q/1st Timeout: Tiger Girls performance

3Q/3rd Timeout: Flyover Pilots recognition

Halftime

LSU Band Performance with Drone Show

LSU 2024 Paris Olympians recognition

Other In-Game Elements:

Drone Show (Halftime with Band and 3Q/4Q Break during Callin’ Baton Rouge)

CUE Audio (various times throughout the game)