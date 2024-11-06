Times of Interest: LSU Football vs. Alabama

Times of Interest
LSU vs. Alabama
November 9, 2024 * Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) * ABC
|7 a.m.
|Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
|8 a.m.
|College GameDay Live From The Quad (ends at 11 a.m.)
|9 a.m.
|LSU Salutes Ceremony (Parade Grounds)
|10 a.m.
|LSU SportShop open | Shop 24 Hours at LSUshop.net
|12:30 p.m.
|LSU Athletics Ticket Office open
|1:30 p.m.
|PMAC open to public
|Bud Light Fan Zone opens
|• Located in front of PMAC
|Peyton Falgoust Band Performs
|2 p.m.
|National L Club Tailgate opens at PMAC
|• Enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat
|3:30 p.m.
|Suites and Club Level open at Tiger Stadium
|4 p.m.
|Victory Hill Parade Begins
|The Oaks TAF Members march down Victory Hill
|LSU band marches down Victory Hill
|LSU Olympians march down Victory Hill
|4:10 p.m.
|LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
|4:30 p.m.
|LSU Team arrives at Victory Hill
|LSU Game Day pregame radio show live live from Bud Light Fan Zone
|• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
|All gates to Tiger Stadium open
|4:32 p.m.
|LSU marches down Victory Hill
|4:55 p.m.
|LSU band performance in PMAC
|5:10 p.m.
|LSU band arrives at Tiger Stadium
|6:15 p.m.
|LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
|• Chris Blair, Jacob Hester, Gordy Rush
|• Listen free at LSUsports.net/live or in the LSU Sports Mobile App
|6:33 p.m.
|Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
|6:37 p.m.
|National Anthem
|Flyover: USMC KC130 and Two F/A-18 Super Hornets
|6:45 p.m.
|LSU takes the field
|6:46 p.m.
|Alabama takes the field
|Coin toss at midfield
|Guest Captains presentation
|• RB Leonard Fournette, DL Ricky Jean-Francois, OL Stephen Peterman
|6:49 p.m.
|Kickoff: LSU vs. Alabama on ABC