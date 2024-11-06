LSU Gold
Football

Times of Interest: LSU Football vs. Alabama

by Michael Bonnette
Times of Interest

November 9, 2024 * Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) * ABC

7 a.m. Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
8 a.m. College GameDay Live From The Quad (ends at 11 a.m.)
9 a.m. LSU Salutes Ceremony (Parade Grounds)
10 a.m. LSU SportShop open | Shop 24 Hours at LSUshop.net
12:30 p.m. LSU Athletics Ticket Office open
1:30 p.m. PMAC open to public
Bud Light Fan Zone opens
• Located in front of PMAC
Peyton Falgoust Band Performs
2 p.m. National L Club Tailgate opens at PMAC
• Enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat
3:30 p.m. Suites and Club Level open at Tiger Stadium
4 p.m. Victory Hill Parade Begins
The Oaks TAF Members march down Victory Hill
LSU band marches down Victory Hill
LSU Olympians march down Victory Hill
4:10 p.m. LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
4:30 p.m. LSU Team arrives at Victory Hill
LSU Game Day pregame radio show live live from Bud Light Fan Zone
• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
All gates to Tiger Stadium open
4:32 p.m. LSU marches down Victory Hill
4:55 p.m. LSU band performance in PMAC
5:10 p.m. LSU band arrives at Tiger Stadium
6:15 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
• Chris Blair, Jacob Hester, Gordy Rush
• Listen free at LSUsports.net/live or in the LSU Sports Mobile App
6:33 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
6:37 p.m. National Anthem
Flyover: USMC KC130 and Two F/A-18 Super Hornets
6:45 p.m. LSU takes the field
6:46 p.m. Alabama takes the field
Coin toss at midfield
Guest Captains presentation
• RB Leonard Fournette, DL Ricky Jean-Francois, OL Stephen Peterman
6:49 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Alabama on ABC

 

Presentations

In-Game Presentations
1Q/1st Timeout: Game Sponsor (Coca-Cola) recognition
1Q/2nd Timeout: EFCU 100 Years of Tiger Stadium recognition
1Q/3rd Timeout: Seimone Augustus (Women’s Basketball) recognition
1Q/2Q Break: OLOL Geaux Hero and Campbell Society
2Q/1st Timeout: Super Chevy Soldier Salute
3Q/1st Timeout: Tiger Girls performance
3Q/3rd Timeout: Flyover Pilots recognition

Halftime
LSU Band Performance with Drone Show
LSU 2024 Paris Olympians recognition

Other In-Game Elements:
Drone Show (Halftime with Band and 3Q/4Q Break during Callin’ Baton Rouge)
CUE Audio (various times throughout the game)

Follow the Action

Live stats on www.LSUstats.com.

Updates on social media throughout the day and the game at:
twitter.com/LSUfootball
www.facebook.com/LSUfootball
www.instagram.com/LSUfootball

