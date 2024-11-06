Penzlin and Lofman Head To ITA Sectional Championships

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Julien Penzlin and Aleksi Lofman will hit the road to Tallahassee to compete in the ITA Sectional Championships at Florida State University. Play will begin Thursday, Nov. 7 and conclude on Sunday, Nov. 10.

ITA Sectional Championships

The 2024 ITA Sectional Championships will have a singles draw size of 32 and a doubles draw size of 16. From this, six singles players from each section (24) will qualify for the NCAA Singles Championship. Meanwhile, three doubles teams from each section (12) will qualify for the NCAA Doubles Championship through the Sectional Championships.

Tiger TidBits

Senior Julien Penzlin and Sophomore Aleksi Lofman will be in action at the tournament. Penzlin will compete in singles and the two will pair up to compete in doubles.

The duo is currently ranked at No. 20 in doubles by the ITA. They have had an impressive fall campaign so far with strong runs through both the ITA Southern Regional and the ITA All-American Championships.

On home courts, the Tiger duo reached the semifinals of the tournament. Beginning play in the Round of 32, the pair defeated the Jacksonville State duo of Timo De Visser and Logan Haga by a score of 8-6. Penzlin and Lofman opened up the Round of 16 for the Tigers against Thomas Kennedy and Nicholas Heng, winning 8-4, advancing them to the quarterfinals. They secured their spot in the semifinals after defeating Matthieu Chambonniere and Noah Schlagenhauf by a score of 8-6.

At the ITA All-American Championships, the pair qualified for the quarterfinals after defeating several ranked pairs. To open the tournament, they faced No. 8 Old Dominion duo of Connor Henry Van Schalkwyk and Codie Schalk Van Schalkwyk, winning 6-3, 7-6(4). They then went on to defeat the No. 11 duo of Wally Thayne and Zach Fuchs of Brigham Young University by a score of 3-6, 7-6(2), 11-9 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Schedule of Play

Thursday:

1st round of singles – 16 Matches

1st round of doubles – 8 Matches

Friday:

2nd round Singles – 8 Matches

1st round Singles Consolation – 8 Matches

2nd round doubles – 4 Matches

1st round doubles Consolation – 4 Matches

Saturday:

Consolation QF – 4

Main Draw QF – 4

Consolation SF – 2

Doubles SF – 2

Consolation Doubles SF – 2

Sunday:

Main Draw SF – 2

QF Playoff – 2

Consolation Final – 1

Main Draw Final – 1

Doubles Final – 1

Doubles Consolation Final – 1

