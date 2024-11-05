Basketball Opens Season Wednesday at 7 p.m. vs. ULM; First 500 Students Free Whataburger

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Basketball team begins its 2024-25 season with the first of two home games this week when the Tigers host ULM at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Tickets for the game are available at LSUTix.net and at the Maravich Center box office on the upper concourse level starting one hour prior to tipoff. LSU students are admitted free and the first 500 will receive free food, courtesy of Whataburger.

The Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair and former LSU head coach John Brady will have the call at LSUsports.net/live and on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (including Baton Rouge flagship Eagle 98.1 FM). Lyn Rollins and Victor Howell will call the game on the streaming SEC Network+ platform.

ULM comes in at 1-0 after a 111-61 win in Monroe Monday night over Champion Christian. All 13 Warhawks who appeared in the game scored and two ULM players had double doubles – AD Diedhiou (13 pts-11 rebs) and Renard Sondors (10 pts-14 rebs). Jerry Ngopot led ULM in scoring with 16 points. Makai Willis posted 15 points, while Jalen Bolden scored 10.

ULM shot 41-of-76 from the field (53.9%) with 10 treys. The Warhawks had 52 points in the paint and 23 points off turnovers.

“I think UL-Monroe, when you look at them, they had the opportunity to play (Monday) and had a convincing win. Great size and physicality in their front court. Their four bigs had 14 offensive rebounds between them. They’ve got good size on the perimeter as well. Jacob Wilson from Liberty HS, right here in town. Bolden is from Zachary, so a lot of ties to the area. I thought they played exceptionally well (Monday) night, and we’re looking forward to the opportunity to play (Wednesday) night in the opener,” said LSU Coach Matt McMahon.

The Tigers are expected to start the same five that started the 110-48 exhibition win over Loyola (N.O.) on Oct. 29.

The Tigers are expected to go with Cam Carter (the senior transfer from Kansas State), Dji Bailey (the grad student from Richmond) and fifth year senior Jordan Sears from UT Martin at the guards with junior third-year Tiger Jalen Reed and Houston freshman Robert Miller III at the forward positions.

In the exhibition contest, Carter scored 21 points with five treys, while Sears had 16 points and four treys and Bailey 10 points, four assists and no turnovers. Jalen Reed had 10 points and Robert Miller nine rebounds in the game.

“I thought the exhibition game was a good start. I like the unselfishness that we played with on the offensive side of the ball,” said Coach McMahon. “I though in the first half of the game we were really disruptive defensively, as far as forcing turnovers and forcing tough contested shots. So (we) want to see more of the same there. I think a big question mark for me as I look to the game is going to be the rebounding. I think UL-Monroe has got great size … They’re physical at the four position, you know, really, also the guards, the rebound well at the guard position. So I think the glass will be an area I’m paying very close attention to (Wednesday).”

LSU will also be at home on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. against Alabama State. Fans can use their football ticket from the LSU-Alabama football game to get free admission for that game.