LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Women's Basketball

Gallery: Women's Basketball vs Eastern Kentucky

+0
Gallery: Women's Basketball vs Eastern Kentucky
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jada Richard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aalyah Del Rosario | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jersey Wolfenbarger | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aalyah Del Rosario | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Jersey Wolfenbarger | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow, Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sa’Myah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson, Sa’Myah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young

Related Stories

Tigers Open Season With 95-44 Win Over EKU

Tigers Open Season With 95-44 Win Over EKU

No. 7 LSU Hosts EKU Monday In Season Opener

No. 7 LSU Hosts EKU Monday In Season Opener

Del Rosario and Smith On Preseason Watchlist For Katrina McClain Award

Del Rosario and Smith On Preseason Watchlist For Katrina McClain Award