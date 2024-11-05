BATON ROUGE – LSU made its debut at No. 15 in the first College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2024 season, the College Football Playoff Committee announced on ESPN Tuesday evening.

The Tigers are 6-2 overall and 3-1 in SEC play. The Tigers are among five teams in the SEC with one league loss. LSU’s next opponent – Alabama – checked in at No. 11. The Crimson Tide bring a 6-2 overall mark and a 3-2 league record into Saturday’s contest in Tiger Stadium.

LSU is one of eight SEC teams ranked in the Top 25 with Georgia leading the way at No.3, followed by Texas at No. 5, and Tennessee No. 7. Other SEC teams in the Top 25 include Texas A&M at No. 14, Ole Miss No. 16, and Missouri No. 24.

Oregon is ranked No. 1, followed by Ohio State at No. 2. Other non-SEC teams in the top 10 include Miami at No. 4, Penn State at No. 6, Indiana at No. 8, BYU at No. 9 and Notre Dame at No. 10.

Last year, a 6-2 LSU team was ranked No. 14 in the first CFP poll of the year.

The CFP Rankings will be released every Tuesday night through Sunday, Dec. 8 when the final rankings are released.

The first round of the CFP Playoffs – featuring teams ranked Nos. 5-12 – will be held on campus sites of those teams seeded Nos. 5-8 on either Friday, Dec. 20 or Saturday, Dec. 21. The quarterfinal round will take place Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 with the semifinals being held on Jan. 9 or Jan. 10.

The CFP National Championship Game takes place on Monday, Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Nov. 5 College Playoff Rankings

Rank, Team, Record (Bracket Seed)

1. Oregon, 9-0 (No. 1 seed)

2. Ohio State, 7-1 (No. 5 seed)

3. Georgia, 7-1 (No. 2 seed)

4. Miami (Fla.), 9-0 (No. 3 seed)

5. Texas, 7-1 (No. 6 seed)

6. Penn State, 7-1 (No. 7 seed)

7. Tennessee, 7-1 (No. 8 seed)

8. Indiana, 9-0 (No. 9 Seed)

9. BYU, 8-0 (No. 4 Seed)

10. Notre Dame, 7-1 (No. 10 seed)

11. Alabama, 6-2 (No. 11 seed)

12. Boise St., 7-1 (No. 12 seed)

13. SMU, 8-1

14. Texas A&M, 7-2

15. LSU, 6-2

16. Ole Miss, 7-2

17. Iowa State, 7-1

18. Pittsburgh, 7-1

19. Kansas St., 7-2

20. Colorado, 6-2

21. Washington St., 7-1

22. Louisville, 6-3

23. Clemson, 6-2

24. Missouri, 6-2

25. Army, 8-0