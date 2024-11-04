BATON ROUGE–No. 5 LSU Men’s Golf finished in 5th place at the Ka’anapali Classic after a 33-under 819 team performance over 54 holes of play, with two Tigers finishing inside of the top 15 of the individual leaderboard.

LSU earned yet another top 5 finish to wrap up their first slate of tournaments under new head coach Jake Amos. The Tigers will go into the winter with two team wins, two individual wins and four top 5 finishes in five tournaments played.

Jay Mendell paced the Tigers in the contest, finishing with an 11-under 202 to finish T8 on the leaderboard. Mendell tied his highest finish of the season at the Ka’anapali Classic and his lowest score to par in 2024. Matthew Dodd-Berry finished at 9-under 204 in his first tournament since October 2nd, and ended the tournament at T13 to earn his second top-15 finish of the season.

Árni Sveinsson wrapped up the Ka’anapali Classic at 7-under 206 and T24 to keep his impressive streak of top 25 finishes alive. The freshman is currently ranked as the number 9 college men’s golfer, and put together an astonishing opening campaign in the fall that earned the Iceland native two consecutive SEC Freshman of the Week Honors. Sveinsson will carry a 1-under 70.33 stroke average into the Spring.

Alfons Bondesson made his fourth appearance in the LSU lineup this weekend, and put together a solid 54 holes to finish at 2-under 212 and earned a T58 finish. Algot Kleen bounced back from an opening round 73 with a 2-under 69 in the second round, but struggled to get things going on day three in Maui. Kleen posted a 1-over 72 in the third round to finish with a 1-over 215 and a T73 placement on the individual leaderboard.

The Tigers’ first tournament of the Spring will be at the Puerto Rico Classic in Coco Beach, PR from February 10-12, 2025.

Top 5 Team Leaderboard (Par 71)

1 Oklahoma – 264-273-273 -42

2 Colorado – 270-274-272 -36

3 Kansas – 269-273-275 -35

4 Indiana – 268-275-275 -34

5 LSU – 268-277-274 -33

LSU Scores

T8 Jay Mendell – 69-68-65 -11

T14 Matthew Dodd-Berry – 67-68-69 -9

T25 Árni Sveinsson – 64-72-70 -7

T57 Alfons Bondesson – 68-73-70 -2

T73 Algot Kleen – 73-69-72 +1