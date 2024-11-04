Lorena Rangel Batres Named Second Team All-SEC for Cross Country

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The 2024 All-Southeastern Conference Cross Country Teams, which honor the outstanding performances at the SEC Championships, were announced by the conference office on Monday.

A total of 46 student-athletes earned All-SEC honors, and 13 SEC schools had at least one student-athlete who received recognition. Lorena Rangel Batres was the lone Tiger to earn Second Team honors as she just missed the First Team qualification by one spot.

Rangel Batres paced the LSU distance program as she finished her final conference championship in eighth place with a 6k time of 19:30.5 in Friday’s SEC XC Championships. This was her highest finish at the conference meet, recording a DNF last season due to injury and taking 17th in 2022 as a sophomore. The time of 19:30.5 was a huge PR for her as she shaved over 37 seconds off of last year’s time of 20:07.8 at the Arturo Barrios Invite.

The San Luis Potosí, Mexico, native became the fifth woman in LSU history to finish top-10 at the SEC Championships. She led the Tigers to a seventh-place finish as a team, scoring eight points of their total of 213.

The first team for each gender includes the top-seven finishers, while the second team consists of the next seven finishers (8-14), and the third team consists of finishers 15-21. The top-seven freshman finishers in each race earn All-Freshman honors. This is the first time an All-SEC third team has been recognized.

The annual SEC awards will be announced at a later date.

2024 Women’s All-SEC Cross-Country Teams

First Team

Doris Lemngole, Alabama

Hilda Olemomoi, Florida

Paityn Noe, Arkansas

Branda Tuwei, Alabama

Brenda Jepchirchir, Auburn

Ashley Jones, Tennessee

Loral Winn, Ole Miss

Second Team

Lorena Rangel Batres, LSU

Leah Jeruto, Oklahoma

Sydney Thorvaldson, Arkansas

Mia Cochran, Arkansas

Eva Jess, Texas

Rahel Broemmel, Missouri

Teresa Cherotich, South Carolina

Third Team

Pheline Cheruto, Alabama

Elizabeth Pickett, Texas

Olivia Howell, Texas

Jillian Candelino, Tennessee

Addison Dorenkamp, Alabama

Rachel Sutliff, Tennessee

Caroline Lyerly, Tennessee

All-Freshman

Brenda Tuwei, Alabama

Brenda Jepchirchir, Auburn

Leah Jeruto, Oklahoma

Teresa Cherotich, South Carolina

Pheline Cheruto, Alabama

Addison Dorenkamp, Alabama

Gabrielle Schmidt, Florida

2024 Men’s All-SEC Cross-Country Teams

First Team

Patrick Kiprop, Arkansas

Victor Kiprop, Alabama

Kirami Yego, Arkansas

Dismus Lokira, Alabama

Yaseen Abdalla, Arkansas

Dennis Kipruto, Alabama

Isaac Alonzo, Texas

Second Team

Toby Gillen, Ole Miss

Nickson Chebii, Auburn

Thobias Cheruiyot, Oklahoma

Drew Rogers, Missouri

Elyas Ayyoub, Ole Miss

Reuben Reina, Arkansas

Ryan Kinnane, Auburn

Third Team

Evan Thornton-Sherman, Ole Miss

Ben Shearer, Arkansas

Timothy Chesondin, Arkansas

Edward Bird, Kentucky

Hillary Cheruiyot, Alabama

Elias Schreml, Arkansas

Hudson Hurst, Alabama

All-Freshman

Dismus Lokira, Alabama

Dennis Kipruto, Alabama

Nickson Chebii, Auburn

Thobias Cheruiyot, Oklahoma

Hudson Betts, Tennessee

Collins Kiprop Kipngok, Kentucky

Gilbert Rono, Texas A&M

