Lorena Rangel Batres Named Second Team All-SEC for Cross Country
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The 2024 All-Southeastern Conference Cross Country Teams, which honor the outstanding performances at the SEC Championships, were announced by the conference office on Monday.
A total of 46 student-athletes earned All-SEC honors, and 13 SEC schools had at least one student-athlete who received recognition. Lorena Rangel Batres was the lone Tiger to earn Second Team honors as she just missed the First Team qualification by one spot.
Rangel Batres paced the LSU distance program as she finished her final conference championship in eighth place with a 6k time of 19:30.5 in Friday’s SEC XC Championships. This was her highest finish at the conference meet, recording a DNF last season due to injury and taking 17th in 2022 as a sophomore. The time of 19:30.5 was a huge PR for her as she shaved over 37 seconds off of last year’s time of 20:07.8 at the Arturo Barrios Invite.
The San Luis Potosí, Mexico, native became the fifth woman in LSU history to finish top-10 at the SEC Championships. She led the Tigers to a seventh-place finish as a team, scoring eight points of their total of 213.
The first team for each gender includes the top-seven finishers, while the second team consists of the next seven finishers (8-14), and the third team consists of finishers 15-21. The top-seven freshman finishers in each race earn All-Freshman honors. This is the first time an All-SEC third team has been recognized.
The annual SEC awards will be announced at a later date.
2024 Women’s All-SEC Cross-Country Teams
First Team
Doris Lemngole, Alabama
Hilda Olemomoi, Florida
Paityn Noe, Arkansas
Branda Tuwei, Alabama
Brenda Jepchirchir, Auburn
Ashley Jones, Tennessee
Loral Winn, Ole Miss
Second Team
Lorena Rangel Batres, LSU
Leah Jeruto, Oklahoma
Sydney Thorvaldson, Arkansas
Mia Cochran, Arkansas
Eva Jess, Texas
Rahel Broemmel, Missouri
Teresa Cherotich, South Carolina
Third Team
Pheline Cheruto, Alabama
Elizabeth Pickett, Texas
Olivia Howell, Texas
Jillian Candelino, Tennessee
Addison Dorenkamp, Alabama
Rachel Sutliff, Tennessee
Caroline Lyerly, Tennessee
All-Freshman
Brenda Tuwei, Alabama
Brenda Jepchirchir, Auburn
Leah Jeruto, Oklahoma
Teresa Cherotich, South Carolina
Pheline Cheruto, Alabama
Addison Dorenkamp, Alabama
Gabrielle Schmidt, Florida
2024 Men’s All-SEC Cross-Country Teams
First Team
Patrick Kiprop, Arkansas
Victor Kiprop, Alabama
Kirami Yego, Arkansas
Dismus Lokira, Alabama
Yaseen Abdalla, Arkansas
Dennis Kipruto, Alabama
Isaac Alonzo, Texas
Second Team
Toby Gillen, Ole Miss
Nickson Chebii, Auburn
Thobias Cheruiyot, Oklahoma
Drew Rogers, Missouri
Elyas Ayyoub, Ole Miss
Reuben Reina, Arkansas
Ryan Kinnane, Auburn
Third Team
Evan Thornton-Sherman, Ole Miss
Ben Shearer, Arkansas
Timothy Chesondin, Arkansas
Edward Bird, Kentucky
Hillary Cheruiyot, Alabama
Elias Schreml, Arkansas
Hudson Hurst, Alabama
All-Freshman
Dismus Lokira, Alabama
Dennis Kipruto, Alabama
Nickson Chebii, Auburn
Thobias Cheruiyot, Oklahoma
Hudson Betts, Tennessee
Collins Kiprop Kipngok, Kentucky
Gilbert Rono, Texas A&M
